JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Gets Epic Makeover for Path to Nowhere Collaboration

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's manga is currently focusing on the story of Jodio and Dragona in The JOJOLands, but the anime franchise has focused on quite a few Joestars in its history. In the latest anime season, Joestar fans were taken into the life of Jolyne Cujoh, the daughter of Jotaro, who was attempting to clear her name in a Stand-filled prison. While the finale of Stone Ocean made it clear that a Jolyne return would be nigh impossible, that isn't stopping the main characters of the sixth storyline from finding a way to make a comeback.

When it comes to JoJo's Bizarre Adventure video games, there wasn't an entry that was specifically focused on Jolyne Cujoh, but there was an entry that united nearly all the members of the Joestar family. JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Eyes of Heaven spun a time-traveling epic that saw the stars of the many arcs of the series uniting to fight against an all-powerful version of Dio Brando. This game actually took place prior to the release of the Stone Ocean anime adaptation, meaning that the initial voice actors for the series were different from what we would come to see.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's Path To Nowhere

The crossover collaboration brings the likes of Jolyne Cujoh, Foo Fighters, and Weather Report into the popular mobile game. While the Joestars have had a long history in gaming, there are some big entries that have yet to hit North America. JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Last Survivor was an arcade game released in 2019, for example, which gathered the Joestars once again to take part in a wild battle royale-style game.

If you haven't tried out Path To Nowhere, the mobile game is currently available to play for free on most mobile devices. Here's the official description for the game from AISNO Games, "Welcome to Minos Bureau of Crisis Control. As the Chief, you are obligated to Shackle and Control the most vicious outlaws—Sinners, to Protect the city from falling. Hold on to the light in the darkness and salvage hope from despair."

