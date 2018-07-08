Fortnite Store Update: Oblivion Outfit and Gear Added

In case you haven’t checked your calendar: it’s Saturday. And in case you haven’t checked your clock: it’s 8:00 PM. These two things combined can only mean one thing: new Fortnite outfit in the store update.

In case you’re new to this whole thing, everyday at 8:00 PM, Epic Games updates the in-game Fortnite store with new items. And usually Saturday store updates include brand-new items (a new skin more often than not), many of which are highlights of the week. And this Saturday didn’t let us down.

The newest things to go broke on: the Oblivion outfit and gear.

Get vengeance with the new Oblivion Outfit and Gear. Available in the Item Shop now. pic.twitter.com/1mDMKOuBCD — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 8, 2018

If you like the way that Oblivion outfit looks — I have some bad news, at least for your wallet — it’s a legendary item, also known as an orange item, also known as an item that will cost you $25 (2,000 V-Bucks).

And that’s just for the outfit. If you want to complete the set with the new glider, Terminus, you will need to chalk over another 1,200 V-Bucks. But hey, at least you’ll look good while you’re poor next week.

Anyway, here’s a rundown of the entire store update:

Oblivion (outfit, 2000), Terminus (glider, 1200), Glow Stick (harvesting tool, 800), Highland Warrior (outfit, 1,500), Devastator (outfit, 800), Zany (emote, 500), Jubilation (emote, 200), Battle Pass Tiers (900).

As always, the fan reaction on Twitter has been all over the place. It’s mostly just people asking for Power Chord/Skulltrooper, making Red Knight jokes, asking for trading, and being angry. The usual stuff. But rather than include the usual stuff, I tried to grab a nice sample of actual reactions, which included many people asking about color changing on Oblivion (which it doesn’t have).

Can you change the lights on Oblivion? — Luke (@ftblLukee) July 8, 2018

Like if you’re getting oblivion — ThaBolognaPony (@thabolognapony) July 8, 2018

Please tell me you can change Oblivion’s colors.. — Positive Energy Only (@xXTheL0neWolfXx) July 8, 2018

Yess glowstick came back 😍 — Elizabeth (@Legendary_Lizx) July 8, 2018

The skin is meh but the name is amazing for it — Zitrical (@Zitrical) July 8, 2018

Fortnite is available for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PC, and iOS devices.