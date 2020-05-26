Fortnite Reveals Storm the Agency Challenge Pack

✖

While Fortnite fans are already getting ready for next week's release of Season 3, Epic Games has announced a new Challenge Pack to keep them busy, in the meantime. Announced today, the Storm the Agency Challenge Pack has five challenges for players to complete before the season comes to an end. In exchange, players can receive a trio of rewards, including a Shadow Seal Wrap, Steel Shadow Pickaxe, and a Shadow Stalker Glider. Additionally, players can earn bonus XP for completing the challenges, as well. The Item Shop will also add Renegade Shadow outfits in multiple styles, which come with Blast Radius Back Bling.

The Storm the Agency Challenge Pack will task players with the following:

Land at The Agency.

Survive 10 Storm Circles.

Open a faction-locked Chest at three different Spy Bases.

Swim over five hatches at The Agency.

Eliminate a Henchman at three different Safe Houses.

Last but not least, players can also download a new loading screen with art from the event in the Item Shop for free. Players can even gift it to friends, as well! The loading screen is the same image seen in the tweet below.

Step out of the shadows and Storm the Agency 💣 Complete free challenges to earn a Wrap, Glider and Pickaxe along with plenty of XP. Read our blog for more intel: https://t.co/FvSm7iGlE5 pic.twitter.com/KpTkRMX4Ia — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 26, 2020

Many Fortnite fans were disappointed when Epic Games decided to extend Season 2, but the last few weeks have featured a plethora of events and content to keep them engaged. Season 3 is set to release on June 4th, but players will also have something to look forward to this coming Saturday, as well. Epic Games has still not addressed the mysterious timers counting down in the main lobby and at Midas' desk, but with just a few short days left to go until time runs out, fans will know what's going on sooner, rather than later. Between Storm the Agency and the Doomsday Event, it seems that Season 2 is going out on a high note!

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile.

Do you plan on completing the Storm the Agency Challenge Pack? What do you expect to see on Saturday? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.