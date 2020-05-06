Gaming

Fortnite Fans Are Upset Over the Delay of Chapter 2 Season 3

Video game fans have become all too accustomed to delays, over the last few weeks, as a plethora […]

By

Video game fans have become all too accustomed to delays, over the last few weeks, as a plethora of major games have gotten pushed back, or been given indefinite release windows. Fortnite is no exception, as Epic Games has announced an extension for Chapter 2 Season 2. While the publisher has been careful not to refer to it as a delay, the fact remains that fans will be waiting until June 4th for Season 3, and many don’t sound particularly happy about the news. No reason was given for the extension, but Epic Games has said that more updates will release before Season 3 hits.

Are you a Fortnite fan? Are you sad to see Season 3 delayed? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to see how players are saying about the delay of Fornite Chapter 2 Season 3!

Most fans seem to be a bit disappointed.

That might not help.

Or, they could be making sure the right amount of polish is there.

Some players clearly aren’t taking it well.

This seems like a bit of a stretch.

There is a bright side, though.

Not all fans have given up faith.

It’s important to keep some perspective.

