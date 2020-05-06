Fortnite Fans Are Upset Over the Delay of Chapter 2 Season 3

Video game fans have become all too accustomed to delays, over the last few weeks, as a plethora of major games have gotten pushed back, or been given indefinite release windows. Fortnite is no exception, as Epic Games has announced an extension for Chapter 2 Season 2. While the publisher has been careful not to refer to it as a delay, the fact remains that fans will be waiting until June 4th for Season 3, and many don’t sound particularly happy about the news. No reason was given for the extension, but Epic Games has said that more updates will release before Season 3 hits.

Most fans seem to be a bit disappointed.

@FortniteGame epic games listen to the community we dont want to wait an extra 2 months for season 3 BRÜH. SO PLZ CHANGE IT BACK — Generation (@NrgGeneration) April 14, 2020

That might not help.

So does anyone wanna help me take over epic games so we can bring back old release date for season 3 of fortnite cuz I’m not waiting another 2 — BigGuy (@BigGuy27971498) April 14, 2020

Or, they could be making sure the right amount of polish is there.

FN if you really cared about our happiness you would bring us back to season 3 @FortniteGame — Colin Foy (@Cjfbacon) April 14, 2020

Some players clearly aren’t taking it well.

Fortnite is dying! You know about it! Why are you extending the season? You yourself kill the game by making seasons of 6 months! Fortnite brings you billions of dollars and you just take and kill it with seasons of 6 months and updates every 3 weeks. What are you doing? — g0sl (@g0sl37) April 14, 2020

This seems like a bit of a stretch.

Epic’s way of telling us they don’t know what to do for Season 3 and need more time to figure out how to salvage this game — DeskPopDave (@DeskPopDave) April 14, 2020

There is a bright side, though.

I’m super happy the season was extended 1 month. We now have plenty of time to get Golden Agent Peely. There are 3 updates we know of that are coming (12.40, 12.41, and 12.50). We will have plenty content and challenges to do before Season 3, so don’t worry. #Fortnite — Deplexer ☣️ (@Deplexer2) April 14, 2020

Not all fans have given up faith.

Season 3 gonna be lit they gonna do something big bro trust — Vivid Aero ❁ (@Vivid_Aero) April 14, 2020

It’s important to keep some perspective.