‘Fortnite’ Streamer Makes $2,000 by Dabbing for 10 Hours

A Fortnite player and YouTuber streamed a 10-hour dabbing session and made around $2,000 from it before giving some of that money back to the community.

Luke TheNotable, a Fortnite content creator who’s part of OpTic Gaming, livestreamed himself watching his in-game character using the Infinite Dab emote. The stream joined his character occasionally and dabbed alongside the Toxic Trooper, but he mostly just bantered with his viewers and answered their questions. Other players joined him in the lobby to dab alongside him and keep him company during the 10-hour journey while donations came in from those watching the event unfold.

The actual stream VOD can be seen here for anyone who wants to watch just over 10 hours of dabbing, but the video above first reported on by Kotaku explains the situation just as well in a tenth of the time. Explaining the reasoning behind the stream, the YouTuber pointed to Epic Games’ recent Fortnite patch notes in the v7.10 update where the Infinite Dab emote was changed to be as infinite as most players can stand since it’ll last for 10 hours. Luke TheNotable took up the challenge of riding out the emote’s duration, though the dabbing stopped occasionally either on its own or because the content creator visited other menus.

Other dabbing-related stats aside from how much money he made were shared during the recap video as well. Luke TheNotable’s Toxic Trooper dabbed twice every second which means the character dabbed 120 times a minute. Factor that number into a 10-hour dabbing session and it means there were at least 72,000 dabs over the course of that stream, and that’s not counting the ones that came from other players or Luke TheNotable himself. That’s a lot of dabbing, but it literally paid off with Luke TheNotable earning $2,000 for his efforts.

After making that money, Luke TheNotable passed the earnings on to other streamers. By browsing through YouTube Gaming’s selection of streamers, the YouTuber picked a few players to gift them different donations before eventually meeting a limit of $500 donated per day. The YouTuber might need to use some of that money to buy some new headphones since he broke the headset during some rigorous dabbing.

