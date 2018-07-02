Fortnite Streamer Ninja Teams Up With Uber Eats For New Partnership

Boy, Ninja has come a long way, hasn’t he? Along with an all-star Fortnite stream featuring Drake and donating hundreds of thousands of dollars to charities, he’s gathered quite a tremendous audience of fans. So where does he go from here?

Um…lunch?

In a new announcement over on its blog page, Uber Eats has confirmed that it has partnered up with the popular streamer for a new partnership.

With it, he’ll be posting his love for food with the help of his Uber Eats apps and also encouraging fans to try out the app to unlock surprise discounts and giveaways as well.

“I’d already been using the Uber Eats app for a long time — and it’s super simple to use,” Ninja said. “That’s just what I look for when I go into partnerships. If something comes to me that I’ve never used before for a potential partnership, then it doesn’t feel real or natural. This one is a match made in heaven.”

He also posted the announcement over on his Instagram page, which you can see below. There’s already a discount code in effect as well, as newcomers can use NINJA5 to score five dollars off delivery of their next meal in either the United States or Canada. However, the promotion is only good for a few more hours.

Ninja then went on to talk about some of his habits while he games, including what he likes to chow down on during his recent gaming sessions. “I usually try to go for meals that aren’t heavy when I’m playing for a long time, I’ll try to stay away from carbing up too hard — so I avoid pastas. But there’s a local place with grilled cheese that’s delicious, so I get that with some tomato basil soup to dip it in — it’s fantastic. Sometimes I’ll go for some Panda Express or a light margherita pizza,” he said.

He was also asked if he thinks if it’s awkward to eat while hosting a live stream. “I never feel awkward ever when I’m eating! If someone doesn’t want to watch me eat? Dude, they can leave — I gotta get my fuel. My justification is, would you rather me end my stream and come back two hours later cause I went out to eat, or just eat real quick in between a match?”

So if you’re a fan of food or Ninja (or maybe both), the blog page could be well worth following. And who knows, maybe we’ll see some more food items show up in Fortnite as a result…?

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC, as well as mobile and Nintendo Switch.