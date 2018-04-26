Fortnite Devs Discuss Team Killing Solutions, Say They “Dropped the Ball”

Fortnite’s Battle Royale game mode has become quite successful since it was released, but it hasn’t been free of issues that affect popular team-based shooters such as team killing.

Earlier in November, Epic Games announced that they’d be making improvements on the team killing issue among other changes. While they did work towards fighting against the team killing that was occurring in the Battle Royale mode, a more recent update from Epic Games reaffirms their push to take care of the problem while admitting that they didn’t initially act on the issue in the most effective way. One of the ways that they hope to help tackle the team killing issue is through letting players know that their reports actually do something and result in a punishment for offenders.

“We dropped the ball on addressing team killing,” the update from Epic Games read. “We take action based on player reports, but the system isn’t straightforward to use, and doesn’t let you know whether we took action or not. This needs improvement. Last week we started casting a wider net to catch current and past team killers and issued numerous warnings and bans. We are also working on better analytical models to weed out the worst offenders and long term would love to have the ability to pair you with players with good reputation.”

Outside of the team killing discussion, Epic Games also discussed many other topics from weapons to audio fixes. Leaderboards and new weapons such as smoke grenades were recent additions that were planned for the game, but those types of features and items apparently just scratch the surface of what Epic Games has planned. In addition to the new weapons and items, custom games are one of the areas that Epic Games hopes to work on, but in the much nearer future, hitting a consistent standard of performance is an important goal.

“Our near term focus is providing a rock solid 30 FPS experience on consoles,” the update continued. “We are figuring out the best ways to give you more choice on the latest next generation consoles.”

The full update regarding all of Epic Games’ plans for Fortnite can be read here.