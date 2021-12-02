Fortnite: The Rock Drops More Hints He’s The Foundation

Rumors and fan theories have circled for months that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is set to portray the mysterious character known only as The Foundation in Fortnite. The Foundation first showed up in Fortnite back in Season 6, and since that time, players have tried to figure out who could be behind the armor-clad character. Well, thanks to a blatant new tease from Johnson today, it seems like one of the world’s most popular actors has confirmed that he’s definitely portraying the character.

In a video that The Rock shared to his social channels recently, he dropped a few more major hints that indicated he will be playing The Foundation in Fortnite. While this video at face value was simply supposed to be about Johnson’s energy drink, Zoa, it instead contained a number of teases that tied back to Fortnite. Perhaps one of the most blatant teases in the video came when Johnson opened up his fridge, only to reveal the helmet that The Foundation wears was sitting inside. When posting the video on Twitter, Johnson also used the words “Zero Point”, “Foundation”, and “Higher Ground” in the caption, all of which are associated with Fortnite.

Late night grind, POWERED BY @zoaenergy💥⚡️

ZOA delivers healthy energy when you get to that ZERO POINT so you’re always taking the HIGHER GROUND.

Because drinking ZOA, will always give you the strongest FOUNDATION in the UNIVERSE!

Sip your ZO, now LFG!!!! #ifyouknowyouknow 🦾 pic.twitter.com/admN7U9QKt — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 2, 2021

As a whole, the timing of this tease from The Rock seems to suggest that he should reveal in an official capacity that he’s playing The Foundation in this weekend’s final event for Fortnite Chapter 2. Much like it did previously with the transition from Chapter 1 to Chapter 2, Epic Games will be holding an event simply known as “The End” to usher in Chapter 3 of the game. This event itself is set to take place on Saturday, December 3. At the time of this writing, Epic hasn’t said when Chapter 3 of Fortnite will then begin, but we should start to learn more very soon.

Are you planning to play the closing event for Fortnite Chapter 2 yourself this weekend? And what do you think about The Rock basically now confirming that he is The Foundation? Let me know your reaction either down in the comments or shoot me a message on Twitter at @MooreMan12.