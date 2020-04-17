Fortnite May Host Travis Scott Concert Very Soon

It looks like Fortnite is preparing to host an in-game Travis Scott concert, or at least that’s what a new leak has left fans of the PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile battle royale game thinking. Hidden within the files of the game’s newest update is an image that previously had stumped dataminers. However, it’s since been figured out that it’s a poster that will soon go up on walls across the game’s massive map.

Unfortunately, there’s no definitive way to say what the poster is for or what the implications of it are, but many Fortnite fans are convinced it’s a poster to promote a Travis Scott in-game concert, something that has been pumping out of the rumor mill for months.

While there’s no way to confirm the poster is related to Travis Scott, the image depicted does confirm it’s music related, which in turn points to an in-game concert. And of course the fact it’s going to be a poster hung up across the game’s map backs this up.

This image just got decrypted.. pic.twitter.com/ZIn8pZyKCn — HYPEX – Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) April 17, 2020

For those that don’t know: the Fortnite x Travis Scott leaks began back in February, when it was revealed that a cosmetic set for the popular rapper was added to the game’s files. Meanwhile, back in March, an alleged Travis Scott skin leaked.

Travis Scott is not only a big fan of Fortnite, but the battle royale game is no stranger to big in-game events or in-game concerts. Last year it put on an in-game concert featuring electronic music producer and DJ Marshmello that attracted 10 million online viewers, in addition to the millions who attended in-game.

All of that said, at the moment of publishing, Epic Games hasn’t commented on this latest leak or any previous leak involving the rapper. As a result, Fortnite x Travis Scott hasn’t been confirmed in any capacity.

Fortnite is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.