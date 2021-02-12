Fortnite Trick Makes Skin "Pay-to-Win"

✖

Fortnite players are always looking for new ways to pull off crazy kills, and sometimes it means finding ways to blend in with your surroundings. Some "pay-to-win" skins offer players the ability to do just that, and the latest such discovery is the Breakpoint skin. The skin resembles a hologram, which comes in handy in the new Kit's Cantina area of the map. Using the skin's Emote, players can sync up with the hologram in the area. Once unsuspecting victims start to walk by, they can be picked off before they're the wiser! The discovery seems to have been made by korc1e on TikTok, and has also been covered by streamers such as SypherPK.

SypherPK's video demonstrating the ability can be found embedded below.

Fortnite fans will have to debate amongst themselves whether or not the skin's ability to trick players technically counts as "pay-to-win." That said, it's easy to see how it could give some users an advantage, especially if they can figure out how to sync things up properly. Of course, as more players start to use Breakpoint's ability in Kit's Cantina, it seems likely others will catch on. Breakpoint users might be able to rack up some easy kills now, but it could also leave them vulnerable if they let their guard down too much. In fact, in korc1e's video, viewers can see the player almost get caught!

Epic Games tends to make changes quickly when skins are deemed "pay-to-win." After all, games like Fortnite need an even playing field to keep players invested, no matter how much some are willing to spend. It remains to be seen whether or not the developer will make changes to Breakpoint as more players start to take advantage of this little trick, but it's certainly possible. For now, those that have discovered this trick will want to take advantage while they can. But for those that do plan on using it, just be aware that players are starting to catch on.

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

