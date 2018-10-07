‘Fortnite’ Players Are Using Scarecrow Skins and T-Pose Emote For The Ultimate Trolling

It’s perhaps no coincidence that Epic Games released the new T-Pose emote and the new Straw Stuffed scarecrow skins alongside each other in Fortnite. But even if its, players noticed the combination, and have been using it for some of the greatest trolling jobs the game has ever seen.

For those that don’t know: the T-Pose emote looks exactly like the pose of a scarecrow. And with the new scarecrow skins, players are combining the two to hide in plain sight.

Now, I know what you’re thinking: how could you hide in plain sight as those two terrifying monsters pictured above. Well, I don’t know, but it probably has something to do with the fact that the game has long featured scarecrows at different points of the map. In other words, players have gotten used to seeing scarecrows, and not thinking anything of it. And now it’s getting them killed.

To be fair to the second player, at least that’s where you would expect to see a scarecrow. But there’s no excuse for that first player, who, apparently, was too distracted with stumbling across a Chug Jug to notice a scarecrow hiding in the corner getting ready to kill them.

As a result of this new and dangerous trolling combination, if you see a scarecrow, just shoot it. And if you see anything in the T-Pose, shoot it. Better safe than ending up on the Fortnite Reddit page.

Fortnite is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. If you haven’t already, be sure to check out the new store update if you want the T-Pose emote or any of the scarecrow-themed gear.

In other recent and related news, the first Fortnite action figures were revealed yesterday during New York Comic Con. Unfortunately, there isn’t any Snorkel Ops or Rust Lord or even a T-Posed Scarecrow. I mean, how you can make Fortnite action figures and not have the best skin of all-time — Snorkel Ops — is perhaps the biggest blunder of the 21st century.