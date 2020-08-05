Fortnite v13.40 Update Leak Reveals Unreleased Skins, Emotes, and More

Fortnite's latest update, update v13.40, went live this morning across PS4, PC, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. With the update, Epic Games has added cars to the game, which players appear to be having a ton of fun with. That said, not only has the update added new content to the game, but it's hiding new and future content as well.

Like every update, dataminers quickly began to datamine this latest update, and in the process unearthed unreleased content that will be coming to the game in the near future. Included in this wave of decrypted content is new skins, new emotes, new limited-time modes, and new pickaxes.

Below, you can check out all of the relevant content datamined from the latest update, courtesy of prominent Fortnite dataminer, leaker, and content creator, HypeX. That said, it's important to remember none of the content below has released yet, and there's no 100 percent guarantee it will ever release.