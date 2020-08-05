Fortnite v13.40 Update Leak Reveals Unreleased Skins, Emotes, and More
Fortnite's latest update, update v13.40, went live this morning across PS4, PC, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. With the update, Epic Games has added cars to the game, which players appear to be having a ton of fun with. That said, not only has the update added new content to the game, but it's hiding new and future content as well.
Like every update, dataminers quickly began to datamine this latest update, and in the process unearthed unreleased content that will be coming to the game in the near future. Included in this wave of decrypted content is new skins, new emotes, new limited-time modes, and new pickaxes.
Below, you can check out all of the relevant content datamined from the latest update, courtesy of prominent Fortnite dataminer, leaker, and content creator, HypeX. That said, it's important to remember none of the content below has released yet, and there's no 100 percent guarantee it will ever release.
New Skins
Some ingame leaks! pic.twitter.com/CACBmz9FtR— HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 5, 2020
Castaway Jonesy Skin, Price is 800 vbucksf pic.twitter.com/UCB7uJT4Lc— HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 5, 2020
Unfinished Skin! pic.twitter.com/gLolbzdqin— HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 5, 2020
More Variants, YT video in a bit.. pic.twitter.com/FFs1EX3m4S— HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 5, 2020
New Pack
New Pack! pic.twitter.com/FLwQsx0fpw— HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 5, 2020
New Emotes
All New Emotes! pic.twitter.com/VcXM4AgLci— HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 5, 2020
New LTMs
Leaked "Rally Royale" LTM:
Collect Golden Tickets to unlock the Finish Line. Golden Tickets are found in special Supply Drops. Once you have enough Tickets, get to the Finish Line! Golden Tickets are shared amongst the Squad.— HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 5, 2020
New Pickaxes
The Hulk Pickaxes ingame look! pic.twitter.com/LCVyZFPl0x— HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 5, 2020
All New Cosmetics
All New Cosmetics! pic.twitter.com/lCNdTQVGxm— HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 5, 2020
