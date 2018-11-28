Some ‘Fortnite’ Players Are Getting V-Bucks Refunds for Battle Pass Purchases

Select Fortnite players who bought Battle Pass tier packs during a specific window of time are getting refunded some V-Bucks after a pricing error.

One of the options in Fortnite’s Battle Pass system, the 10-Tier pack, should’ve had its price lowered prior to the time the v6.31 update was released on Tuesday morning, Epic Games said on Reddit. This means that people who paid for it on Monday night spent 300 more V-Bucks than they should’ve, but Epic Games intends to correct the issue by giving people back the difference between the two 10-tier pack prices.

Epic Games explained the issue on Reddit and said it would be compensating anyone who purchased the Battle Pass tiers when the price should’ve been lowered. A tweet directing Twitter followers to the post was also shared by the official Fortnite account to make others aware of the situation.

“We messed up with the store rollover and the Battle Pass 10-Tier pack should have been priced at 600 V-Bucks at 7PM on 11/26 rather than dropping from 900 V-Bucks this morning with the v6.31 update,” Epic Games said. “We’ll be granting the 300 V-Buck difference to anyone who purchased during this time period.”

We messed up on the Battle Pass 10-Tier Pack price change, more info here – //t.co/3B60hDEjLd — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 27, 2018

rs don’t have to do anything to get the refunds since Epic Games said the V-Bucks difference will be added to players’ accounts, so all those who qualify for the partial refund have to do is wait for the V-Bucks to appear. Some players within the post on Reddit said they’ve already started to receive their compensation.

There’s only so much that a player can do with 300 V-Bucks in Fortnite’s store that’s full of cosmetics and other items, but if a player is feeling generous with these refunded V-Bucks, they can also make use of the game’s new gifting feature that’s now available on most platforms following previous leaks that suggested it would eventually get added. Fortnite’s latest update added the gifting feature for every platform except for iOS devices since Apple’s policies prohibit. By using this feature, players can select items they want to give to their friends and can send the cosmetic or whatever the item is directly to someone on their friends list. The gifting feature is only around for a limited time though before Epic Games removes it and evaluates players’ feedback, but it’ll be around for a week before it become unavailable.