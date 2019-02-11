‘Fortnite’ Valentine’s Day Event Leaks, New Challenges and Rewards Coming Soon

A new update is now live for Fortnite which means the dataminers have come out to play in full force. The latest leak reveals a new Valentine’s Day event on the horizon with new rewards to earn and new challenges to complete.

Thanks to our friends over at Fortnite News, we’ve got a compiled list of new goodies to look forward to with a huge help from ‘Shwubblz‘. According to the recent datamine find, a new Dark Love Ranger skin will be one of the rewards players can look forward as well as a variety of other cosmetic options to enjoy.

According to the leak, theLove Ranger skin will also go live in the shop on Valentine’s Day itself — February 14th — with a Dark alternate version available as an unlock. There will also be a new banner as one reward in addition a list of challenges with 4 daily objectives.

You can see even more of what’s been found in the latest batch of datamined finds right here from Swubblz himself. We don’t have any official renders yet for what the new cosmetic skins will look like but with pretty much everyone clamoring to learn more – it’s only a matter of time before someone is able to find something a bit more tangible than simply code.

Regarding the new update, you can learn more about what’s new in Fortnite – including what’s been vaulted and what new items players have in their arsenal – right here with our Game Hub.

As for the game itself, Fortnite is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android devices.

What do you think about the above leaks? What sort of events do you hope to see from the future seeing as Epic Games seems keen on them now more than ever before?