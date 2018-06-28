Fortnite Week 9 Challenge Guide

Fortnite’s Week 9 challenges are now live following the deployment of Epic Games‘ v4.5 update just yesterday. Though the new Playground LTM is still offline, there are still other things to do in the game outside of that number one Victory Royale spot. For those that partake in the Battle Pass challenges, here’s a quick wrap up of our guides to help get you those Battle Stars and rank up that tier status.

For this week, we’re dealing some shotgun damage, taking a wild ride with a shopping cart, and heading back out to the Haunted Hills. Below are the different challenges players must undergo in order to continue on to the Blockbuster challenge for an additional free star and a chance to unlock another piece of the narrative puzzle:

Deal damage with Explosive Weapons to opponents (500)

Search Chests in Moisty Mire (7)

Use a Shopping Cart (1)

Visit the center of Named Locations in a Single Match (4)

Follow the treasure map found in Haunted Hills (1) ( HARD )

) Shotgun Eliminations (4) ( HARD )

) Eliminate opponents in Anarchy Acres (3)

One of those challenges that players have to complete is the “Follow the Treasure Map Found in Haunted Hills” challenge, and we’re here to help you do that in the most efficient way possible. This is Battle Royale, after all. Wasted time could cost you that number one spot!

Week 9’s treasure map challenge will take players to the indicated spot at Junk Junction below. This will put you at the North-West part of the map, tucked away in a corner:

he 10 Battle Star Reward is atop a mound of “junk” in the top-center area indicated above. Now onto the next challenge, the “Visit Center of Named Locations.” To take on this task, land near Haunted Hills and head towards the Snobby Shores. Heads towards the center of Snobby Shores and make your way to Greasy Grove. You can see exactly where the Battle Store location is in the video below, making it very easy to collect that desired loot!

The rest is pretty easy – find a shopping car and let ‘er rip, take out an enemy with a shotgun equipped, heading to the Anarchy Acres and taking someone out there (if you do it with a shotgun, that’s two birds, one stone), and use an explosive weapon to hit another player with. The chests in Moisty Mire is pretty easy as well, they are littered all over the entire area, simply walk up to 7 of them to interact, and then collect that Battle Star!

The latest update is now live on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS devices! Interested in what else is new? Check out the full patch notes right here!