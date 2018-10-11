‘Forza Horizon 4’ Sees Two Million Players In First Week

Microsoft rolled out Forza Horizon 4 last week, introducing players to a bold new world of racing excitement, courtesy of Playground Games. And that move has paid off big time, as the game has already gotten a huge legion of fans.

The publisher announced in a blog post today that Forza Horizon 4 has already seen two million players driving around Britain. That’s not too shabby at all, considering the game has only been available for about a week or so.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“On behalf of everyone at Playground Games, thank you for supporting Forza Horizon 4 and making the game such a success!” the developer noted in the post.

There were also some other statistics shared about the game, indicating that it’s got quite a long life cycle ahead of it:

More than 4.6 million hours of Forza Horizon 4 gameplay have been watched across Mixer, Twitch, YouTube and Facebook as of Oct. 9

Players have logged more than 822.7 million miles – that’s probably not covered under manufacturer warranty

The community has settled in quite nicely living the Horizon Life, purchasing more than 4.1 million properties and owning more than 74.4 million cars

More than 377.7 million roads discovered – you’ve been looking for miles and miles and miles…

The developer isn’t done with the game yet either. We’ll be seeing new additions over the next few months, including a new Route Creator that’s set to make its debut on October 25, literally opening up the road to fans that want to try something new within the game. You can see more of that feature in action in the video above.

It sounds like Forza Horizon 4 is going to thrill racing fans this holiday season. And don’t forget it’s also a prime factor in the Xbox Game Pass membership, meaning that you can give the full game a whirl — along with a few hundred other Xbox game releases — for just $9.99 a month. And that covers both the Xbox One and Windows PC version, so you can hop in and drive however you see fit!

Forza Horizon 4 is available now for Xbox One and Windows PC. If you’re a fan of racing games (either simulation or arcade), we highly recommend checking it out.