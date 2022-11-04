Forza Horizon 5 Reveals Next Major Update

Forza Horizon 5 players can expect some big improvements to the game's PC version starting on November 8th. That day, the Donut Media series update will give players the option of enabling NVIDIA DLSS Super Resolution or AMD FSR 2. The former is only available to players with NVIDIA RTX graphics cards, though the latter option is available to players with all PC graphics cards. The game will also offer new improvements to ray tracing thanks to two new settings. The game's current Medium and High ray tracing settings will operate as before, exclusively in Forzavista. However, the new Ultra and Extreme options will see ray tracing working in Races, Photo Mode, and Free Roam.

"Boost your Forza Horizon 5 framerates on PC whilst maximising image quality by enabling NVIDIA DLSS Super Resolution or AMD FSR 2. These resolution upscaling features are coming in the Donut Media series update available to download from the Microsoft Store and Steam on Tuesday, November 8," the game's website reads. "In addition, we're enhancing our DirectX Raytracing implementation on PC with two new presets: Ultra and Extreme, which render true-to-life reflections for the player car in Free Roam and Races, as well as realistic Drivatar reflections in Photo Mode. Ray tracing is also available in Forzavista as before."

Developer Playground Games recommends the Extreme ray tracing option for those using the "ideal" specs on PC, as opposed to the minimum or recommended. The game's website also states that the team has "nothing to share today" in regards to DLSS 3.0. That would seem to hint at a potential future announcement, but fans will just have to wait patiently until then. Of course, Forza Horizon 5 was already graphically impressive to begin with, but these new updates should be quite exciting for those playing on PC!

Forza Horizon 5 is available now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC. Readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you played Forza Horizon 5 on PC yet? What do you think of the game's upcoming improvements? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!