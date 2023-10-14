Forza Motorsport Fan Exposes Major Downgrade From FH5

Forza Motorsport is out on Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC, and it's not in great shape. While strong review scores over on Metacritic suggested Turn 10 Studios were in with a decent outing, the Reddit page for the series has suggested otherwise. Most of the top posts since the game's release have been criticizing the game. To this end, the top of these posts over the last week is a post that exposes a major downgrade from Forza Horizon 5.

Forza Horizon 5 was made by Playground Studios, so the idea it would be better (and worse) in certain aspects isn't that surprising, but the difference in this case is pretty glaring. In the build-up to release, Turn 10 Studios put a lot of emphasis on the game's AI and how it was built from the ground up. And in a competitive sports/racing game, AI is really important. Unfortunately, the AI isn't very good in the new Xbox game, as as you can see in the Reddit post below, it's a blantant downgrade from 2021's Forza Horizon 5.

"To be honest, the reason why I couldn't wait for this game was because of the AI they were talking up since the beginning of summer," reads the top comment on the post above. "To see them still race like I'm not there and slow down behind me when they're about to pass me is disappointing as it is infuriating. Just another marketing lie given to us pre-launch."

If this was an isolated post, it would be one thing, but if you spend anytime on the series' Reddit page, you'll see a metric ton of posts and videos highlighting various issues with the game, including the AI. And it's not just on Reddit either. The criticism is on all platforms.

Of course, these things could be improved over time, but right now, the game isn't in a great state. That said, if you're interested in checking it out you can do so via a $70 purchase or an Xbox Game Pass subscription. The game is not available on Xbox One, so you will also need either an Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, or PC.