Forza Motorsport Releases New Update Today, Here's What It Does

A new Forza Motorsport update -- Update 6 -- is live on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC alongside patch notes that reveal everything that has been changed and tweaked by developer Turn10 Studios. And the update makes lot of changes, including significant changes to car progression with the aim to give players the freedom to hook up parts to their car regardless of the car level. In addition to this, there are some changes to pit lane exits to prevent so many track-rejoin collisions. To this end, the final product is something that more closely mimics how it works in real life.

Of course, this is the not full extent of the update, but it what is highlighted by developer Turn10 Studios. Unfortunately, what is not highlighted are the file sizes of the update per platform. We know the update requires a download, but that is all we know.

Below, you can check out Update 6's official patch notes as they have been provided by Xbox:

PATCH NOTES

Car Progression Changes

We have removed the level restriction on performance parts, making them all available at Car Level 1. This allows players to install parts in any order they wish.

Players can use in-game Credits to acquire Car Points when exiting the upgrade screen at a ratio of 4,500 Credits for 500 Car Points. This change gives you a choice to immediately upgrade your car using Credits, or if you're saving your Credits, you can earn Car Points for upgrades through car leveling as before.

Homespace

8 new music tracks have been added to the game, composed by Kaveh Cohen and Michael Nielsen, and Peter Holmstrom, and these can be heard in the Homespace environment.

New Career Events

Featured Tour: Combustion Tour (Available from March 13 4pm PT | March 14 12am UTC – April 24 4pm PT | April 25 12am UTC) 4 Cylinder Furies (Starts March 13 4pm PT | March 14 12am UTC) Super Sixes (Starts March 20 4pm PT | March 21 12am UTC) V8 Heritage (Starts March 27 4pm PT | March 28 12am UTC) V10 Titans (Starts April 3 4pm PT | April 4 12am UTC)

Open Class Tour – Engine Cylinders (Available from March 13 4pm PT | March 14 12am UTC – April 10 4pm PT | April 11 12am UTC) C Class Series (6-Cylinder Opponents) B Class Series (4-Cylinder Opponents) A Class Series (8-Cylinder Opponents) S Class Series (12-Cylinder Opponents)



Reward Cars

Combustion Tour: 2009 Pagani Zonda Cinque Roadster

Open Class Tour: 2010 Ferrari 599XX

Spotlight Cars

2014 Alfa Romeo 4C (March 13 4pm PT | March 14 12am UTC – March 20 4pm PT | March 21 12am UTC)

2002 Nissan Skyline GT-R V-Spec II (March 20 4pm PT | March 21 12am UTC – March 27 4pm PT | March 28 12am UTC)

1969 Dodge Charger R|T (March 27 4pm PT | March 28 12am UTC – April 3 4pm PT | April 4 12am UTC)

2014 Lamborghini Huracán LP 610-4 (April 3 4pm PT | April 4 12am UTC – April 10 4pm PT | April 11 12am UTC)

Car Pass Cars

1983 Nissan #23 Nissan Motorsports Silvia Super Silhouette (March 13 4pm PT | March 14 12am UTC)

2019 Toyota 86 TRD SE (March 20 4pm PT | March 21 12am UTC)

2020 Lexus #14 VASSER SULLIVAN RC F GT3 (March 27 4pm PT | March 28 12am UTC)

1986 Lotus #12 Team Lotus 98T (April 3 4pm PT | April 4 12am UTC)

New Multiplayer Events

Spec Series

BMW M3 Spec Series (March 13 4pm PT | March 14 12am UTC – March 20 4pm PT | March 21 12am UTC)

Forza P2 Series (March 20 4pm PT | March 21 12am UTC – March 27 4pm PT | March 28 12am UTC)

Vintage Le Mans Prototype Series (March 27 4pm PT | March 28 12am UTC – April 3 4pm PT | April 4 12am UTC)

Early LMP Series (April 3 4pm PT | April 4 12am UTC – April 10 4pm PT | April 11 12am UTC)

Open Series

4 Cylinder Series (A Class) and D Class Series (March 13 4pm PT | March 14 12am UTC – March 20 4pm PT | March 21 12am UTC)

6 Cylinder Series (S Class) and B Class Series (March 20 4pm PT | March 21 12am UTC – March 27 4pm PT | March 28 12am UTC)

8 Cylinder Series (A Class) and C Class Series (March 27 4pm PT | March 28 12am UTC – April 3 4pm PT | April 4 12am UTC)

12 Cylinder Series (S Class) and E Class Series (April 3 4pm PT | April 4 12am UTC – April 10 4pm PT | April 11 12am UTC)

Spotlight Series

New Rivals Events

Spec Division: Forza GT – Any Forza GT Division Car – Silverstone GP Circuit (March 13 4pm PT | March 14 12am UTC – April 10 4pm PT | April 11 12am UTC)

VIP: Daytona Drizzle – 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Coupe Forza Edition – Daytona Sports Car Circuit (March 13 4pm PT | March 14 12am UTC – April 10 4pm PT | April 11 12am UTC)

Spotlight – 2014 Alfa Romeo 4C – Yas Marina North Corkscrew (March 13 4pm PT | March 14 12am UTC – March 20 4pm PT | March 21 12am UTC)

Spotlight – 2002 Nissan Skyline GT-R V-Spec II – Suzuka East (March 20 4pm PT | March 21 12am UTC – March 27 4pm PT | March 28 12am UTC)

Spotlight – 1969 Dodge Charger R|T – Eaglerock Speedway Oval (March 27 4pm PT | March 28 12am UTC – April 3 4pm PT | April 4 12am UTC)

Spotlight – 2014 Lamborghini Huracán LP 610-4 – Catalunya National Circuit Alt (April 3 4pm PT | April 4 12am UTC – April 10 4pm PT | April 11 12am UTC

Bug Fixes and Improvements

The team is constantly hard at work on bugs, some of which are not immediately visible to players but are critical for game stability for all players.

Stability [All Platforms]

Fixed a crash when entering Private Multiplayer lobbies. [1711214, 1712940, 1692800]

Fixed a crash when selecting Practice during a Prototype Group Racing Series event. [1709839]

Fixed a hard lock when transitioning from Race Results to Race Rewards after a race has been completed. [1709973]

Fixed a crash when matchmaking into in Featured Multiplayer events. [1702988]

Fixed a crash when returning to Car Select in the Design & Paint menu after downloading a livery. [1667974]

Fixed a crash that occurs after idling for an extended period in a Featured Multiplayer event. [1685682]

PC

VRAM usage estimates for many settings were made to be more accurate. [1593495]

Fixed an issue where the Names Over Cars panels were not correctly aligned while using ultrawide resolutions. [1637743]

AI [All Platforms]

Improved Drivatar AI behaviors at the beginning of races to reduce mid-field collisions and breakaway drivers at race start through Turn 1. [1728001, 1663637]

Fixed numerous issues related to populating Drivatars in Free Play Multi-Class event setup. [1554823]

Fixed an issue where AI drove erratically and sometimes left the track after resuming from Rewind. [1711812]

Added notifications for relevant AI penalties. [1700663]

Forza Race Regulations [All Platforms]

Increased accuracy in assigning fault to sideswipes. [1692509]

Cars [All Platforms]

2021 Audi RS 6 Avant: Fixed an issue where blinkers on mirrors are always turned on when daylight lights are turned on. [1639368]

2021 BMW M4 Competition Coupé: Fixed an issue where the remove wing option does not remove the rear wing. [1642097]

2021 BMW M4 Competition Coupé: Fixed an issue where the inner part of the trunk taillights does not turn on. [1651553]

2015 BMW i8: Fixed an issue where the track is visible through the hood after applying an aftermarket Street hood . [1664878]

1995 Chevrolet Corvette ZR-1: Fixed an issue where rain droplets are visible on the car's gauges. [1659320]

1992 Honda NSX-R: Fixed an issue where the backfire appears in the middle of the bumper instead of the exhausts after applying the aftermarket Race rear bumper. [1640544]

1988 Lamborghini Countach LP5000 QV: Fixed an issue where the rear lights do not turn on during night and rain races. [1646578]

2010 Lexus LFA: Fixed an issue where visible gaps appear in the driver's door in cockpit camera. [1642169]

1990 Mazda Savanna RX-7: Fixed an issue where the car driver and passenger seats did not have the same color as the real car. [1639648]

1990 Mazda Savanna RX-7: Fixed an issue that caused the car to clip beneath the track when the rear ride height is set at the lowest setting. [1640548]

2020 McLaren GT: Fixed an issue where the track can be seen through two speakers in both bottom corners of the windshield when using the driver or dashboard cockpit views. [1657776]

2002 Nissan Skyline GT-R V-Spec II: Fixed an issue where the manufacturer logo changes color after installing aftermarket front bumpers. [1642095]

1967 Nissan R380 II: Fixed an issue where the shifting animation is missing. [1640448]

2007 Porsche 911 GT3: Fixed an issue where the hood is missing when in hood camera view. [1639472]

2019 SUBARU STI S209 Forza Edition: Fixed an issue where side mirrors are missing when viewed in the dash camera view. [1646466]

2016 Vauxhall Corsa VXR: Fixed an issue where the rear-view mirror is not centered in the middle of the windshield. [1654463]

Tracks [All Platforms]

Daytona International Speedway Pitlane Exit Update – Cars exiting the pitlane of the Sports Car Circuit will now follow the full length of the pitlane and enter the track between turn 2 and turn 3. A barrier has been added on the inside of turn 1 to prevent corner cutting through the pitlane. [1689370]

Known Issue: Currently players are prevented from regaining control of their car at the intended location, causing them to re-enter the track under AI control when Pitting Assist is toggled off. The team is investigating a solution to this issue.

Gameplay [All Platforms]

Fixed an issue preventing the creation of multi-class races in Private Multiplayer. [1716082]

Fixed time penalties sometimes not displaying correctly in Practice during Featured Multiplayer races. [1691900]

Fixed players incorrectly getting a popup saying, "Setup Change Required" in Private Multiplayer when Allow Tuning is set to "Stock". [1671360]

Fixed a file size limit issue for event replays where players were prevented from saving replays which included a full grid of drivers over longer event sessions. [1655835]

Fixed an issue where car select would not present eligible cars correctly when going from one race to another in Featured Multiplayer. [1659827]

Removed pitting exploit on numerous track layouts that allowed players to cut seconds off their pitstop duration by timing their selections for when the car slows down. [1634997]

Fixed an issue where a disqualification notification would show up in a new FMP race after being disqualified in a previous race. [1657829]

Rewind Improvements: Rewind is now available to use at race start and after one or more Drivatar AI crosses the finish line before the player. [1577801, 1269413]

Fixed an issue where excessive fuel lap amounts were by default in various game modes. [1612352]

Fixed an issue in the Career mode pre-race menu where no menu item was initially selected after skipping practice from this menu. [1694721]

Changed the Mini Leaderboard to show the Best Lap of racers when the Compare Best Lap scoring rule is selected. [1589836]

Known Issue: Mini Leaderboard is not actively updating positions in race when weather is set to Variable. [1729125]

Known Issue: When a player starts a Private Multiplayer event and then quickly cancels the launch countdown, they are unable to restart the race and must create a new lobby. [1729178]

Known Issue: In Private Multiplayer, the player's car is placed on track in pre-lobby menu after changing race type from Meet-Up to Circuit. [1729190]

Livery Editor [All Platforms]

Added multiple Lighting Options to the Livery Editor menus to help players see how their designs look in different conditions. Desired lighting selection will be saved upon return. [1688546]

Fixed a bug where the Personal Colors icon did not function when selected within the Design & Paint menu. [1715931]

Fixed an issue where liveries could not be saved if an earlier save failed because the player's garage was full. [1689394]

Fixed an issue where the Livery Editor's "Color Fine Tune" incorrectly allowed normal colors to be edited as "Color 1" and "Color 2". [1695649]

Removed "Uses" from shared Vinyl Groups information as only "Downloads" and "Likes" are counted for Vinyl Groups. [1588356]

Fixed an issue where layer masks weren't being displayed properly in Vinyl Group thumbnails. [1679234]

Updated the Find Designs UI in the Livery Editor to display the Layer statistic. [1536113]

Photo Mode & Customization [All Platforms]

Removed the term "Max Layers" from the Photo Gallery info panel when viewing other players' media. [1454338]

Fixed tunes sometimes not loading when finding community tunes or scrolling too quickly. [1679233]

Fixed an issue where the windshield wipers would not work in replays. [1686876]

Accessibility [All Platforms]

Added additional accessibility screen narration to the Livery Editor and Paint Shop menus. [1716455]

The 'Livery Stats' & 'Painter's Log' info panels in My Vinyl Groups, My Designs & Find Designs menus in Design & Paint are now narrated. [1552349]

Livery Position Select in Livery Editor is now narrated. [1691876]

Create Vinyl Group scene is now narrated. [1448534]

Wheels [All Platforms]

Fixed an issue where some shift lights on Logitech steering wheels would illuminate when the game was launched. [1693348]

Fixed an issue where LEDs on Fanatec steering wheels were blinking with the incorrect colors and at the wrong rate. [1695357]

Rendering [All Platforms]

Fixed some issues with Global Illumination flickering in the game. [1689182]

Fixed an issue where cars wrongly sampled Ray Traced Ambient Occlusion leading to flicker. [1689343]

Fixed several graphics issues when switching quality modes in setting's menu on Xbox Series X|S consoles. [1701264, 1708278]

Fixed a graphical issue where the screen would flash white when in-game thumbnails updated. [1612375]

Forza Motorsport is available via PC, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more news coverage on the Xbox racing game, click here.