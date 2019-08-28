Shadow of The Colossus Creator Teases New Game

Fumito Ueda is teasing a new game. For those that don’t know: Ueda is the creator of games like Shadow of the Colossus, Ico, and most recently The Last Guardian, and thus when he has a new game, it gets the attention of everyone, especially hardcore PlayStation fans. That said, it sounds like Ueda’s next game could be a multi-platform release.

The legendary creator has revealed that he and his studio genDESIGN are about to finish the prototype of their current project, and once the prototype phase is wrapped, the team will look for a publisher, meaning they will be pitching it to various publishers. So, someone like Sony Interactive Entertainment could pick it up, but someone like Bandai Namco or 505 Games could as well. That said, if I was a betting man, I’d say a Japanese publisher is the most likely to pick up the project.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ueda has noted that he believes the project will “showcase both unexpected and familiar elements in one.” This is obviously a bit vague, but it seems to suggest it will very much be a Ueda game in certain regards, but in other ways it will branch away from the type of game the developer has made a name for himself making.

As mentioned above, Ueda’s most recent game is The Last Guardian, which shipped as a PS4 exclusive in 2016 to a decent reception. I personally loved it, even if it’s quite obtuse at times, but there were many who criticized the game’s controls, which certainly felt a bit dated. That said, at the moment of publishing, the game currently sits at a very respectable 82 on Metacritic.

As you will know, The Last Guardian was essentially in one form of development or another for 10 years, however, this was because it had a troubled development. Only four years passed between Ico and Shadow of the Colossus. In other words, there’s a chance we’ll see this within a couple of years. At the same time, I’m sure not many will cross their fingers too hard on this after how long The Last Guardian took.

Thanks, Polygon.