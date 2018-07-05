The First FunkO’s Cereal With Mega Man Pop Figure is Available to Order

Funko’s never ending quest to bury the planet in a layer of vinyl figures six feet deep continues with a new line of FunkO’s cereals that they claim will “put the fun back in breakfast”. Naturally, the method for achieving this involves brightly-colored cereal with a Pop figure prize inside.

Earlier this week, Funko announced that six cereals will kick off the new line with exclusive launches at select retailers. The six cereals include: Mega Man FunkO’s at GameStop, Cuphead & Mugman FunkO’s at Hot Topic, Freddy FunkO’s through Funko, Nightmare On Elm Street’s Freddy Krueger FunkO’s and Friday the 13th’s Jason FunkO’s at FYE, and The Lord of the Rings FunkO’s featuring Gollum at BoxLunch. Your very first chance to reserve one of these cereals is happening right now at GameStop, where pre-orders for Mega Man FunkO’s is currently underway with a ship date of August 9th. Grab one while you can because these are going to go fast. This is especially true if you want one to eat and one to display. That begs the question – what is the shelf life for these cereals?

With that in mind, Hot Topic, BoxLunch, Funko, and FYE should be putting their FunkO’s exclusives up for order soon – though they may be less inclined to accept pre-orders. If August 9th is a general release date, then we would likely see the rest of the lineup arrive around that time. Still, it would be a good idea to keep tabs on the links above in the coming weeks just in case. When they do arrive, we will be the first to let you know. Funko also notes that additional cereals will be added throughout the year.

In other Funko news involving food with an indefinite shelf life, yesterday Twinkie the Kid became the latest ad icon to get the Funko Pop figure treatment, and he’s all gussied up in a bandana, cowboy boots, and a 10-gallon hat that, sadly, isn’t filled with cream. You can pre-order the Hostess Twinkie the Kid Pop! Vinyl Figure #27 for your collection right here with shipping slated for October. This is a chase figure, so 1-in-6 Twinkie the Kid Funko Pops will have a retro look. Keep in mind that Funko ad icon Pop figures tend to be extremely popular, so reserve one of these while you can.

“Twinkie the Kid has been slinging delicious cream-filled snack cakes for decades, but in typical Twinkie fashion he doesn’t look a day over 20! This popular ad icon is getting the Pop! Vinyl treatment, spinning a lasso while sporting his characteristic bandana, 10-gallon hat and cowboy boots! Measuring approximately 3 3/4-inches tall, this Hostess Twinkie the Kid Pop! Vinyl Figure #27 comes packaged in a window display box.”

