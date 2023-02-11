G.I. Joe and Transformers New Alliances Crossover Revealed

G.I. Joe and Transformers are two massively beloved franchises, and now they are crossing over thanks to Renegade Game Studios. Both the G.I. Joe Deck-Building Game and Transformers Deck-Building Game are still rolling along with their own individual expansions, but at Renegade Con it was revealed that they will also be getting a special crossover Expansion titled New Alliances. New Alliances will have G.I. Joe teaming up with the Autobots against the new lethal alliance of Cobra and the Decepticons, which they are warned of thanks to Bumblebee. The new expansion is set to hit this March, and you can pre-order the game right here.

While characters from both franchises will be utilized in the expansion, this is technically an expansion to the G.I. Joe Deck-Building Game, so you will need to have the core set to play. In G.I. Joe vehicles are incredibly important, and they are just as important in the Deck-Building Game, so you can imagine having a force of Autobots by your side will shake things up in a big way.

(Photo: Renegade Game Studios)

There are new Autobot cards that can take advantage of Bot Mode and Vehicle Mode, and both are quite useful. In Bot Mode Autobots can go on missions just like other G.I. Joe characters, and the best part is they don't require transport. Likewise, you can switch them to their Alt Vehicle Mode to haul members of the Joe team to and from missions.

There's also a new Energon dice pool that needs to be managed to field Autobot skills and tech, but you have to pay attention to Constructicons as well. Constructicons will make cards more expensive to recruit, and if 6 are ever in play at one time, you'll have to battle it out with Devastator.

Like with all Renegade games, if you pre-order from the official Renegade Game Studios website, you will get a Bonus Box, and here you will get the G.I. JOE Deck-Building Game Bonus Box #4 for free. The Bonus Box #4 contains some sweet exclusives too, as you'll get 2 promo cards featuring Grimlock and Dinobot Rampage and a dual-layered Ark board.

The set will feature 39 Joe cards, 31 Cobra cards, 18 Tarot-size Mission Cards, 2 sheets of Tokens, and 8 Energon Dice, and accommodates 1 to 4 players. It retails for $35.00, and you can find the official description for the game below.

"The Joes get a visit from an unexpected ally, Bumblebee, who warns that their arch-enemy Cobra has teamed up with their enemy, the Decepticons, and that what they are planning will not bode well for planet Earth or the people who call it home.

The forces of Cobra have new allies in their plot to take over the world! Alien robots have landed on Earth and it's up to G.I. Joe to figure out if they're friend or foe! In this expansion, the Joe's will have to team up with the Autobots and investigate the Cobra/Decepticon plot. Take advantage of the Autobots' different modes to ride into missions or add some cybernetic muscle to your teams!"

Are you excited for the New Alliances expansion? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things tabletop and gaming with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!