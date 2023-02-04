Renegade Reveals Over 20 New Games, Including Power Rangers, Transformers, and More at Renegade Con

Renegade Game Studios kicked off Renegade Con in style, announcing and featuring over 20 games during the opening panel. Those announcements included new expansions for established franchises like Power Rangers, Transformers, My Little Pony, G.I. Joe, Vampire The Masquerade, Werewolf, and more. They also spotlighted the addition of big names like Sgt Slaughter to several games, and then they revealed the biggest surprise of the panel. That would be the reveal of a Good Omens game, and it will hopefully be hitting later this year. You can check out the full panel below.

They went over the Axis & Allies games, including a new edition of WWI 1914. They also revealed a fan vote will help decide what other games in the franchise get reprinted. They then moved on to Power Rangers, first revealing the newest addition to the Power Rangers Deck-Building Game franchise, which will be S.P.D. To The Rescue. The expansion will feature the B Squad battling it out with the A Squad, and the Bonus Pack will be included in pre-orders for the game from Renegade's official website.

Next for Power Rangers was the roleplaying game, titled Across The Stars, and it will be a new adventure for characters around the 5th level. New rules for gold and silver ranger options are included and new threats like the Psycho Rangers are there as well, and then they revealed the new Monster Standee Pack for the game, which includes over 170 options.

G.I. Joe was up next, specifically G.I. Joe Mission Critical, and it received an expansion titled Chaos Break. That said, one of the most welcome reveals was the limited edition Sgt Slaughter pack, which will feature a miniature and more to use in the game. On the G.I. Joe replaying game side, Sgt Slaughter will also be included in that game with a Limited Edition Accessory Pack. Both packs will be spotlighted later during Renegade Con.

A huge surprise was New Alliances, which is a Crossover Expansion for the G.I. Joe and Transformers Deck-Building Games. New challenges and more will be included, and more will be revealed during the G.I. Joe panel. Speaking of Transformers, the Transformers Deck-Building Game will also receive a new expansion in June, and it will be a big box expansion titled War on Cybertron. It has over 175 new cards and all sorts of new elements, but the Transformers Roleplaying Game also has The Time Is Now adventure book.

The My Little Pony Deck-Building Game will then have a new expansion titled Princess Pageantry, which will once again come with a new Meeple Pack with pre-orders from Renegade. The My Little Pony Roleplaying Game core rulebook will hit in June and is up for pre-order today.

Hunter The Reckoning was spotlighted with Lines Drawn in Blood, the Storytellers Screen and Toolkit, and a premium token pack. Vampire The Masquerade received a Player's Guide and Chicago By Night will be reprinted. Then the team talked about Werewolf The Apocalypse, which will premiere at Gen Con. They also showed off Vampire: The Masquerade Rivals – Justice & Mercy set, but then came the biggest surprise of the panel.

Renegade revealed a new game based on the Amazon adaptation of Good Omens, and it will be coming out this May. There will be three exclusive versions on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Hobby Stores. They will be cosmetic exclusives items, and they hope it will be released in the summer. Renegade also featured their previously announced games and teased more to come throughout Renegade Con, so fans better clear some shelf space.

What did you think of the reveals? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things tabletop with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!