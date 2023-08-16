Classic Game Boy Color Game Now on Nintendo Switch

During its time on the market, the Game Boy featured a huge library of games, many of which remain unavailable on modern platforms. Fortunately, WayForward has once again stepped in to rectify that, with a Nintendo Switch release for Xtreme Sports. Originally released for the Game Boy Color in 2000, Xtreme Sports is an action-sports-RPG where players compete in five different sports. The title is now available on the eShop where it's priced at $9.99. WayForward is referring to the release as a "pixel-perfect adaptation" of the original, though fans can look forward to a handful of improvements over the Game Boy Color version.

A trailer for the Nintendo Switch version of Xtreme Sports can be found below. Readers interested in purchasing the game on the eShop can do so right here.

Xtreme Sports was designed by Matt Bozon, series director of Shantae. Xtreme Sports released two years prior to the original Shantae. While the two games aren't officially connected, Shantae ended up using the same engine as Xtreme Sports, which is something that should be easy to tell from the trailer alone. While Bozon had been trying to get Shantae off the ground for several years prior to Xtreme Sports, the game likely wouldn't have happened without it! WayForward released the original Shantae on Nintendo Switch back in 2021, so fans can once again own both Game Boy Color classics on the same platform!

Earlier this year, Nintendo added a Game Boy app to Nintendo Switch Online, where subscribers can access retro games like Super Mario Land 2: The Six Golden Coins, Alone in the Dark, and Kirby Tilt 'n' Tumble. Most recently, the company has added The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages and Oracle of Seasons, as well as Pokemon Trading Card Game. Some subscribers might have preferred it if Xtreme Sports were released in a similar manner, but the game's availability on eShop does make it easier for Switch users to play it without having to pay for a subscription service!

Do you plan on checking out Xtreme Sports on Nintendo Switch? Are you happy to see more Game Color games releasing on the platform? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!