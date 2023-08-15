New GameCube Port Potentially teased for Nintendo Switch

While several classic GameCube games have made their way to Nintendo Switch over the last few years, many more have still never released on another platform; however, it seems fans could see another brought to Nintendo Switch in the near future! Following its release of The Lara Croft Collection, developer Feral Interactive has now released a graphic on Twitter with a cryptic hint about a new game appearing "quite soon" on a radar. The hint features the Switch logo, a pair of dolphins, and the text "over our heads." For those unaware, "Dolphin" happens to be codename Nintendo used for the GameCube before the system's official announcement.

In response to the Tweet from Feral Interactive, multiple fans made the Nintendo GameCube connection. The company even replied to a guess by user @Willtobass, calling it "quite a literal translation of our cryptic clue," before telling them to keep watching to see if that theory proves correct. User @PersianBambina guessed the possibility of GameCube game Doshin the Giant, a game in which players took control of a yellow giant. The character's size would seem to fit with the "over our heads" language, as most normal villagers in the game were left literally (and figuratively) looking up to Doshin.

Readers should take all of this speculation with a grain of salt pending an official announcement by Feral Interactive. Clearly the company is teasing something for Nintendo Switch, but whether it will actually be a GameCube game or not remains to be seen. Feral did confirm to another user that the game will be announced this year, so hopefully we won't have to wait too much longer for an announcement! Thankfully, GameCube fans have more to look forward to soon, as a port of the two Baten Kaitos games has been announced by Bandai Namco, and will be releasing before the end of 2023.

Are you hoping to see yet another GameCube game announced for Switch? Do you think Feral Interactive is teasing a GameCube game, or is it something else?