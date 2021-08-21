Gamescom's Opening Night Pre-Show Will Have Several World Premieres

✖

The Opening Night Live segment of Gamescom is just a few days away now, and when that event takes place, viewers will see several new games announced. If you were thinking of skipping the pre-show and just tuning in for the main segment, however, you might want to plan to arrive early instead. Gamescom’s Opening Night Live host Geoff Keighley said this week that the pre-show before Opening Night Live will include eight additional world premiere announcements.

Keighley tweeted about the plans for the Opening Night Live plans this week and mentioned the pre-show, too. This pre-show will feature Kyle Bosman and will begin at 10:30 a.m. PT which is 30 minutes prior to the Opening Night Live event officially being underway.

Before the main @gamescom Opening Night Live show kicks off on Wednesday, join @KyleBosman for our special pre-show with 8 additional world premieres. Starts 30 minutes early at 10:30 am PT / 1:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm CEST. pic.twitter.com/acmqQiGZN1 — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) August 19, 2021

Throughout the week leading up to Gamescom and its Opening Night Live show, Keighley’s been teasing a couple of different games that we know will make appearances now. Some of those world premieres aren’t necessarily brand new game announcements and are instead new looks at known games, but they sound worth tuning into regardless.

Some of the announcements teased already include some big names that people know well as well as some names people are quickly starting to become familiar with. Call of Duty will be present during the Opening Night Live event as will the new LEGO Star Wars game. We’ll also see some news regarding Splitgate, the multiplayer shooter which crosses Halo with Portal and seems to have everyone talking right now. There appears to be something going on with Saints Row, too, with people now under the impression that a reboot might be in the works. Naturally, the show will also feature at least one music performance.

Don't miss a special live performance of the music of Tales of Arise (@talesofu) by @lindseystirling@gamescom Opening Night Live, streaming live on Wednesday, August 25 at 11 am PT / 2 pm ET / 7 pm BST / 8 pm CEST 👀 - https://t.co/eKZJDgb9kF pic.twitter.com/h83fV6VkY8 — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) August 19, 2021

Many of those announcements will probably take place during the main Opening Night Live event given how well-known those franchises are which would still leave us with eight unknown world premieres during the pre-show. There’s no known schedule for what’ll be announced and when, so if you want to make sure you don’t miss anything, tune into the show 30 minutes early to catch the pre-show event and see all the announcements.