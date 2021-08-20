LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Gets Update After Months of Silence

✖

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has been a long time coming. The latest chapter in the long-running LEGO Star Wars franchise was first revealed all the way back at E3 2019 and was originally slated to launch in 2020. However, publisher WB Games ended up later delaying the project, and since that time, has essentially revealed nothing new about what it will have in store. Fortunately, that silence is now confirmed to be ending in a little under a week.

As part of Gamescom 2021, it was confirmed today that WB Games will be showing off a new look at LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga to coincide with the world's largest gaming event. Although we don't specifically know what new information might be appearing at this venue, our latest look at the game will be coming on Wednesday, August 25 as part of Gamescom Opening Night Live, which is being hosted by Geoff Keighley. This stream is set to kick off at 2:00pm EDT/11:00am PDT.

Wednesday! Don't miss a world premiere new look at LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (@LSWGame)@gamescom Opening Night Live, streaming at 11 am PT / 2 pm ET / 7 pm BST / 8 pm CEST. Tune in at https://t.co/HS3uNKmWkB pic.twitter.com/UPBLPHM4fd — Summer Game Fest (@summergamefest) August 20, 2021

In all likelihood, we should obviously see a new trailer for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga at this time next week, but it's uncertain how many more details will be coming about. Given that this title was slated to launch so long ago, there's a decent chance that we could hear more about a new release date during this time as well. Then again, perhaps WB Games would prefer to hold on to this release announcement until it knows it won't be delaying the project any further.

Regardless of what ends up happening, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will be coming to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC whenever it does come about. We'll also be sharing next week's news with you here on ComicBook.com once it comes about as well.

Are you still excited to see more of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, or has the long wait for the game made you lose interest? Share all of your thoughts and feelings with me either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.