GameStop Is Selling a $200 ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Blanket

GameStop is selling a Red Dead Redemption 2 blanket to make Red Dead fans as comfortable as possible when the new game comes out in October.

Sold exclusively at GameStop and created by Pendleton Woolen Mills, the blanket features several of the characters that players will encounter in Red Dead Redemption 2. The Van der Linde gang graces the front of the $200 blanket that’s sized at 68″ x 39″, enough room to comfortably fit under while you’re exploring the many different cities, frontiers, and towns found in Red Dead Redemption II.

“This wool blanket has been especially designed to celebrate the release of Red Dead Redemption 2 by Pendleton Woolen Mills, first established in 1863,” GameStop’s description of the blanket said before sharing the specifics of the blanket’s materials and size. “The blanket features key members of the Van der Linde gang riding out on a red background with stylish striped detailing. 68″ x 39″. Felt bound. Unnapped. 82% pure virgin wool/ 18% cotton.”

The Van der Linde gang is a group that Red Dead Redemption players will already be acquainted with in part, but the group’s actually much larger than what’s shown on the blanket. While the blanket shows a similar image to what’s been used in promos so far with the Van der Linde gang riding horseback against a red background, Rockstar’s Red Dead Redemption 2 site shows many more members of the Van der Linde gang that features everyone from Dutch van der Linde to Arthur Morgan.

“A gang of outlaws, renegades and misfits, bonded together under the charismatic and idealistic Dutch van der Linde,” Rockstar Games’ Red Dead Redemption 2 site says about the Van der Linde gang. “They have chosen to live outside the law and now fear it may be catching up with them.”

Like the game, the blanket is scheduled to become available on Oct. 26, the same day that the game itself is released for the Xbox One and the PlayStation 4. The blanket can be purchased now in the same way that people can pre-order Red Dead Redemption 2 ahead of its launch date, but GameStop’s site doesn’t specify whether the blanket is an online exclusive or if it’ll have some limited availability in stores to entice people picking up their copy of the game. We’ve reached out to GameStop and will update accordingly if more details are shared.

Red Dead Redemption 2 and its Van der Linde blanket release on Oct. 26.

