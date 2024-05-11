The Witcher Fans Get First Look at Geralt's Season 4 Costume

Liam Hemsworth will be stepping into the role of Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher season 4, and fans are very curious to see him in the mix with the rest of the cast. Fans are also hoping to see him sporting the white hair and full costume he will be wearing during the season, and while we'll have to wait a bit longer to see that happen, a new photo from the set gives us our best idea yet of what Hemsworth will look like in the show. In the photo at recent location shoots near Midhurst, West Sussex, Hemsworth's stunt double Joel Adrian can be seen wearing the wig and the costume, and you can view that photo here (via Redanian Intelligence).

Adrian actually played a Witcher in season 2 named Hemrik, and he also did stunt work in season 3. Now he will be Hemsworth's stunt double in season 4, and as you can see, there will be some differences between Liam's look in season 4 and Henry Cavill's look in season 3.

In season 3, Geralt had a bulkier jacket that was also longer and featured a bigger belt. Adrian is wearing a shorter jacket that is open, giving off a more relaxed look than in previous seasons. Even Geralt's season 3 look featured less armor than previous costumes, though the gauntlets Geralt has this time around seem to be pretty much the same as he had last season.

There will be several other changes for the characters in Season 3. Yennefer, Ciri, and Geralt will likely take a while to find each other again, and when they do they will also have a few new allies. Regis and Zoltan are joining the mix for season 4, two fan favorites from the books and the games that fans are excited to finally see on screen, and mixing it up with the cast of the Netflix series.

As for Hemsworth, the cast expressed excitement about having Hemsworth on the show when it was first announced, and during a recent interview, Freya Allan had nothing but great things to say about him. "He's lovely. Really really sweet," Allan said. "Really grounded person."

During an interview after the initial announcement, Anya Chalotra said, "Excited. Yeah, can't wait to have Liam on board. Well, he is, but to meet him and have him as Geralt. It's going to be bizarre, and I feel like I'm definitely going to feel that loss. I think we all will. Henry's been incredible and carried the show, so definitely going to feel that, but very, very excited for what's to come. There's so much story to tell." You can find the official description for The Witcher below.

"After the shocking, Continent-altering events that close out season three, the new season follows Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri who are faced with traversing the war-ravaged Continent and its many demons apart from each other. If they can embrace and lead the groups of misfits they find themselves in, they have a chance of surviving the baptism of fire – and finding one another again."

The Witcher Season 3 Chapters 1 and 2 are now available on Netflix. Season 4 and Season 5 don't have a release date, but Witcher season 4 is currently in production.

Are you excited for The Witcher season 4 and 5? You can talk all things Witcher with me on Threads and Twitter @MattAguilarCB!