5 Best Xbox Game Pass Added in 2024

Compared to previous years, things have arguably been a little slow, and sometimes, underwhelming for Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. That said, even when Xbox Game Pass is not firing on all cylinders, much like Xbox itself, there are some still great games to be had and played for "free." To this end, we have narrowed down the five biggest and best games added this year that you should play if you haven't already.

Naturally, there are some games that came up just short, such as Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, The Quarry, MLB The Show 24, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and a couple Tomb Raider games. All of these are also worth playing, but whether because they are a bit older, or just not quite as good as the games below, they have missed the list.

Persona 3 Reload

About: "Step into the shoes of a transfer student thrust into an unexpected fate when entering the hour "hidden" between one day and the next. Awaken an incredible power and chase the mysteries of the Dark Hour, fight for your friends, and leave a mark on their memories forever. Persona 3 Reload is a captivating reimagining of the genre-defining RPG, reborn for the modern era."

Manor Lords

About: "Manor Lords is a strategy game that allows you to experience the life of a medieval lord. Grow your starting village into a bustling city, manage resources and production chains, and expand your lands through conquest. Inspired by the art and architecture of late 14th century Franconia, Manor Lords prioritizes historical accuracy wherever possible, using it to inform gameplay mechanics and visuals alike. Common medieval tropes are avoided in favor of historical accuracy in order to make the world feel more authentic, colorful, and believable."

Diablo 4

About: "Diablo IV is the next-gen action RPG experience with endless evil to slaughter, countless abilities to master, nightmarish Dungeons, and legendary loot. Embark on the campaign solo or with friends, meeting memorable characters through beautifully dark settings and a gripping story, or go rogue through an expansive End Game and shared world where players will meet in towns to trade, team up to battle World Bosses, or descend into PVP zones to test their skills against other players – no lobbies necessary – with cross-play and cross-progression on all available platforms."

Palworld

About: "In this game, you can peacefully live alongside mysterious creatures known as Pals or risk your life to drive off a ruthless poaching syndicate. Pals can be used to fight, or they can be made to work on farms or factories. You can even sell them or eat them!"

Control Ultimate Edition

About: "A corruptive presence has invaded the Federal Bureau of Control...Only you have the power to stop it. The world is now your weapon in an epic fight to annihilate an ominous enemy through deep and unpredictable environments. Containment has failed, humanity is at stake. Will you regain control?"

