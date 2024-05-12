Hades 2 Players Slam "Annoying" Mechanic That Can Ruin Your Run

Hades II released in Steam Early Access today, and it looks like Supergiant Games has picked up right where it left off with the first game. Early signs not only suggest the sequel is as good as the first game, but will be just as popular as well. Those familiar with Supergiant Games' catalog of games will not be surprised by this. That said, Hades II is in early access, which means there are elements that are in rough shape. Meanwhile, feedback has yet to sharpen all aspects of the game's balance and design. To this end, one part of the game is being slammed by some players as a "sh**y mechanic" and "annoying." [SPOILERS AHEAD]

One of the top posts on the Hades Reddit page right now is a player revealing how unhappy they were to find out during their 15th run how far Supergiant Games has taken Chrono's time control gimmick. More specifically, the game doesn't let you pause when you fight the boss because he controls time.

"It's a fun Gimmick, but a really s****y mechanic," reads the title of the post. "Here I am, on my 15th run. I didn't have much luck with the boons so far, but this run, everything aligned. Got the correct boons, enough damage to melt through most enemies, I can finally reach the end of hell to woop Chrono's a**."

The post continues: "As I battle him, and he is down to his maybe 10/5%, I get an important phone call, one you can't really let ring. I pause the game, instantly answer it and step away from my computer. (All of that in 3 seconds.) That 3 seconds is long enough to discover that there is a gimmick where you CANNOT PAUSE because he controls time. I come back, Melinoe is standing in her spawner, and I am just in awe. I get it, he controls time, but damn. You know that general rule of 'A game is good as long as it respect's the player's time'. I wish he would just mock me for five minutes or not let me instantly unpause. I'll get there again, eventually, after finding the right boons but this left a real sour taste is my mouth."

Judging by the 812 votes up, and many comments in agreement, this is not an isolated hot take, which means it's very possible this will change by the time the game fully releases and comes to other platforms. That said, so far Supergiant Games has not commented on the complaint.

"This could be less annoying if it outright bypassed the pause screen but forced you into a dialogue screen with Chronos, which 'pauses' the game and gives you breathing room but narratively fits what they are going for," reads the top comment.

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Do you agree with this Reddit take or do you like the mechanic?