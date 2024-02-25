GameStop Holding Huge 50% Off Sale on PS5, PS4, Xbox, and Switch Games

A massive new sale is currently taking place at GameStop which sees games spanning PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch at discounts of up to 50%. On a weekly basis, GameStop ends up holding a new promotion of some sort which tends to bring sizable sales to games both new and old. While these deals always vary when it comes to the titles included, the latest such offer at the retailer is one that should be taken note of.

As part of GameStop's new "OMG" sale, the company has slashed prices for a number of different games in franchises that include Call of Duty, Sonic the Hedgehog, and NBA 2K. Best of all, these discounts are applied to new titles at GameStop, which means that these sales aren't solely for the storefront's deep slate of pre-owned games. By most accounts, this sale is one of the best that GameStop has held so far in 2024 and could allow potential customers to snatch up a variety of titles for cheap.

Here are just some of the most notable games that are included with this GameStop sale:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Octopath Traveler II

Star Wars: Squadrons

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Sonic Superstars

Persona 5 Tactica

Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania

Control: Ultimate Edition

LEGO 2K Drive

Sifu

PoweWash Simulator

Tunic

Obviously, it's worth stressing that not all of these games included in the OMG promotion at GameStop may reach the 50% off threshold. Instead, only a select group of games are actually 50% off while others range between 10%, 20%, 30%, or more. Additionally, many of the discounts here are for older titles rather than for those that may have been released in the past few months. Still, this offer is a lot better than what we're used to seeing from GameStop which means there's not a whole lot of room to complain about what's being made available.

Are you going to look to pick up any games that are part of this new sale at GameStop? And if so, which titles do you have your eye on? Let me know either down in the comments section or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.