Xbox Confirms Release Dates for 4 Games Coming to PS5 and Nintendo Switch

Xbox finally confirmed this week four games it plans on bringing to PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch platforms. As expected based on previous rumors, teases, and reports, the four games in question that are going multiplatform are Sea of Thieves, Hi-Fi Rush, Grounded, and Pentiment. We've gotten release dates for all four of these games, too, to indicate when they'll be available on other platforms. The Nintendo Switch will only get two of these releases, however, while the PlayStation 5 will instead get all four of them.

After previous reports indicated that these four games would be the first multiplatform candidates, Xbox chose not to reveal that information in last week's podcast and instead only confirmed at the time that its plans dealt with four games. Some of the games will be available to preorder or wishlist very soon, but each of the games will be released on their new platforms by the end of April.

Sea of Thieves, Pentiment, Hi-Fi Rush, and Grounded Go Multiplatform

Pentiment will kick off the multiplatform initiative by coming to the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch tomorrow on February 22nd. This game from Obsidian Entertainment might not have been played as heavily as some of the studio's other titles like The Outer Worlds and Fallout: New Vegas, but it attracted a lot of attention for its unique visual style.

After Pentiment, the next Xbox game being ported elsewhere will be Hi-Fi Rush, the shadow drop from Xbox and The Evil Within creators Tango Gameworks that released last year. A trailer that went live too early accidently spoiled this announcement, but we now know that it'll come to the PlayStation 5 on March 19th with pre-purchases opening up today. Unfortunately for those on the Nintendo Switch, no Nintendo ports for this game have been announced.

Grounded will come next, a co-op game from Obsidian where you take on backyard threats like bugs and other critters. Grounded will be out on April 16th and will be available on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch with full crossplay support between those platforms, Xbox, and PC.

And finally, Sea of Thieves will cap off the first known multiplatform games from Xbox. A multiplayer game from Rare that's been out the longest of the four games, Sea of Thieves will be released for the PlayStation 5 on April 30th. It's another game that's skipping the Nintendo Switch, but it'll at least support crossplay between the PlayStation 5, Xbox consoles, and PC platforms.

In the announcement post discussing these plans, Xbox made sure to continue to reassure its Xbox fans worried about losing out on exclusives by saying, among other things, that "the biggest games in the world will be on Xbox" and that big first-party Xbox games would continue to come to Xbox Game Pass on day one. During last week's podcast and accompanying interviews, Xbox also confirmed that there are no plans to bring Xbox Game Pass elsewhere beyond PC and Xbox consoles and said that neither Starfield nor Indiana Jones and the Great Circle are coming to PlayStation.