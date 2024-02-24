PS5 Game Resurfaces Almost a Decade After It Was Announced, And It Still Looks Great

A game that was once announced almost a decade ago in 2015, for previous generation hardware, has resurfaced. In 2024, it is set to be a PlayStation console exclusive when it releases. Unfortunately, while the game has resurfaced, there is still no release date. There is a new trailer though, something PlayStation fans have not been treated to since 2020. The game in question is Little Devil Inside, but before we jump into the new trailer, a little hit of history.

Little Devil Inside was announced back in 2015. At the time, the game was on Kickstarter and it looked poised to be a multi-platform release. And for a smaller indie game, it had quite a lot of buzz. Then things went silent until 2020 when it resurfaced at a PlayStation Showcase alongside word the game, in addition to PC, was releasing on PS4 and PS5, and nothing else. Since then, it has been announced the game will come to other platforms, but not until after launch. Right now, there is no word of how long PlayStation will maintain the console exclusivity for.

In 2021, there was a little update on the game, and then crickets again; until this week. The game has resurfaced with a new trailer. The good news is it still looks very, very good, partially thanks to the switch to Unreal Engine 5. The bad news is there is no still no word of a release date. There is more bad news though. The game currently doesn't have a publisher, which is a little odd, but hopefully it is not because of a lack of suitors. Whatever the case, it wasn't that long ago PlayStation fans were worried the game was silently cancelled or in deep in some development issues. So, the current reality is an improvement on this.

As for the trailer, it is a meaty six minutes long. And again, the game continues to look great. If you don't believe us, you can check out the trailer for yourself below.

If the trailer above has piqued your interest, you can read more about the game here: "The world of Little Devil Inside is set in a 'Victorian-like' era when industrial advancements are well underway," reads an official pitch of the game. "Creatures, monsters, and other mysterious lifeforms DO exist. Humans go missing, creatures are sighted, and paranormal activities are reported from time to time but only a minority acknowledge its legitimacy and possible threat. One devoted professor at the local university is dedicated to researching, investigating and studying these abnormalities. You are hired by the professor to help him continue his research by embarking on risky and dangerous missions. Undertake key missions, engage in side quests, encounter unexpected events, roam, and explore. Seamless and diverse action-fluid movements, responsive sword and shield combat, handguns, rifles, and bombs. Learn new skills as you progress and confront unusual monsters both large and small. Manage key vitals, scavenge and hunt for food, and make campfires to cook and keep warm. Do whatever it takes to stay alive and fulfill your mission."

When the game will release, we still don't know. We also don't know when we will see it again. A 2024 release seems off the table at this point if there is no word of a release date or release window at this point, but this may simply because the game needs to secure its publisher first.