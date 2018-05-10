GameStop’s ‘Spider-Man’ Collector Box Offers Exclusive Loot Ahead of PS4 Launch

The upcoming Spider-Man game coming exclusively to the PlayStation 4 has a lot of Marvel fans hyped, and for good reason! The incredibly immersive narrative we’ve seen so far, the focus on different characters, and the different crafting seen in-game are just a few of the many aspects players can’t wait to dive right into. If you’re like me, you’re a sucker for a good collectible, and what better way to ring in the new game than with a sweet new collector’s box?

GameStop is taking their celebration to an all-new level with the recently announced Collector Box that includes quite a few interesting items, plus a few mystery ones as well! According to the site:

“Get the ultimate Spider-Man experience with the limited-edition GameStop exclusive Marvel’s Spider-Man Collector Box. The Collector’s Box is packed with 7 EXCLUSIVE items including home goods, wearables, accessories, and more with a combined valued over $100!”

Flap Styled Backpack

Insulated Travel Mug

Watchman Beanie

Spiral Notebook

Collectible Enamel Pin

2 Mystery Items

The Collector’s Box is available for $49.99, and you can grab your own before they’re gone right here!

In the mystery items’ generic shape is any indicator, it’s looking like we’ll see some interesting replicas! That, or more clothing items alongside the beanie. You have to have a little mystery, after all.

With the Loot Box and Nerd Blocks shipping out worldwide, the mystery crate concept continues to grow in popularity. For those super into Marvel, or just can’t wait for the new game, it’s just another neat way to celebrate that excitement and prepare for the new game that launches exclusively for PlayStation 4 on September 7th.

For more about the game, here’s Sony:

“Starring one of the world’s most iconic Super Heroes, Marvel’s Spider-Man features the acrobatic abilities, improvisation and web-slinging that the wall-crawler is famous for, while also introducing elements never-before-seen in a Spider-Man game. From traversing with parkour and utilizing the environment, to new combat and blockbuster set pieces, it’s Spider-Man unlike any you’ve played before.

Marvel and Insomniac Games have teamed up to create a brand-new and authentic Spider-Man story. This isn’t the Spider-Man you’ve met before, or seen in a movie. This is an experienced Peter Parker who’s more masterful at fighting big crime in New York City. At the same time he’s struggling to balance his chaotic personal life and career while the fate of nine million New Yorkers rests upon his shoulders.”

An experienced Spider-Man with several years of crime fighting under his belt, Peter Parker has sheer mastery of his powerful spider-sense, dynamic skills, acrobatic abilities and new suit.

This is an all-new Spider-Man universe, featuring familiar characters in unfamiliar roles. Take control of a complex dual life, as a young adult with great powers… and evolving relationships.

Swing freely through Marvel’s New York City in epic action set-pieces filled with a rich narrative and relatable characters.

