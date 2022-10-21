GameStop Stock Movie Dumb Money Casts Barbie, How to Train Your Dragon Actress

The upcoming movie based on the GameStop stock catastrophe, Dumb Money, has cast actress America Ferrera. At the start of 2021, there was an implosion in the stock market with a number of major stocks. The biggest one was GameStop, the stock was trading in the low double digits for months and then it skyrocketed into the hundreds, meaning anyone who got in early and bought a lot of shares made off with a lot of money. It made a lot of people very rich, made some people who got in a bit too late a bit broke, but it was a historic moment and one that has had a lasting impact on the stock market. The sudden surge was influenced by Reddit users, private investors, and generally everyday people, resulting in a truly monumental moment in finance.

Of course, Hollywood was inspired by the story and has been working to adapt it for a bit now. The film has already cast major actors such as Pete Davidson, Seth Rogen, Paul Dano, Sebastian Stan, Dane DeHaan, and Vincent D'Onofrio. The movie is already very stacked and it seems like Sony is looking to make this movie a major ensemble, possibly echoing something like The Big Short which deals with very similar concepts. According to Deadline, the film has also added actress America Ferrara who will also star in the upcoming Barbie film with Margot Robbie and has made a name for herself in other projects such as How to Train Your Dragon. It's currently unknown what her role is, but given it's based on a true story, it's likely her character will be a real person or loosely inspired by one.

Dumb Money has already begun filming, so we can likely expect to see this movie sometime in 2023. It's possible that Sony will try to position the movie for some kind of awards season run given the talent backing the movie and Hollywood's love for movies like The Big Short and The Wolf of Wall Street. Whether it will actually come anywhere close to being as good as those two remains to be seen.

