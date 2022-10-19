GameStop Short Squeeze Movie Adds Three New Cast Members

According to new reporting from Deadline, Vincent D'Onofrio, Dane DeHaan, and Anthony Ramos have joined the cast of Dumb Money, Sony's upcoming dramatization of the GameStop short squeeze story. Dumb Money will be directed by Craig Gillespie, the director of I, Tonya, Cruella, and 2011's Fright Night remake. The three actors will join a cast that already includes Seth Rogen, Sebastian Stan, Shailene Woodley, Paul Dano, and Pete Davidson. The movie will be based on the book The Antisocial Network: The GameStop Short Squeeze and the Ragtag Group of Amateur Traders That Brought Wall Street to Its Knees, which was written by Ben Mezrich.

The value of GameStop's stock price exploded in January 2021 when Reddit users decided to drive up the stock's price, as they believed it was being undervalued. Over a two-week period, the stock's value skyrocketed, starting at $17.25 and going all the way up to $483 at one point. As a result, large investment firms that were short selling GameStop stock suffered massive losses, while many first-time investors found themselves winning big in a major way. Of course, not every small investor from the r/wallstreetbets subreddit found success; in fact many held on to the stock for too long, losing a significant amount of money.

The GameStop short squeeze received heavy media attention during that two-week period in 2021. Since then, the story has been the subject of multiple documentaries. The first of these, titled GameStop: Rise of the Players, was released in January 2022, and an HBO documentary series titled Gaming Wall Street released back in March.

Clearly there's a lot of interest in the story from the general public, but it remains to be seen whether Dumb Money will be able to successfully translate the events that took place. Sony is building up a strong cast for the film, and the latest additions highlight that fact. However, as of this writing, there is no information on when Dumb Money is expected to release.

