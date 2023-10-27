Gears of War Creator Thinks It's Time for a God of War-Esque Reboot (Exclusive)

Gears of War creator Cliff Bleszinski thinks the series is due for a reboot in the vein of God of War. Xbox holds the keys to some of the most valuable franchises in the world, especially now following its acquisition of Call of Duty publisher Activision. Xbox has spawned some of these franchises itself, such as Halo and Gears of War. Both of these franchises dominated the gaming scene during the Xbox 360 era and were seen as the marquee games to get an Xbox for. Both franchises had a passing of the torch moment at the end of the Xbox 360 era as they switched to different developers and took them both into a new direction. The Coalition put out two new Gears of War games during the Xbox One generation and is expected to make Gears of War 6 in the future, but we have no details on that quite yet.

However, Gears of War creator Cliff Bleszinski, who hasn't worked on the series since Gears of War 3, told ComicBook.com he thinks it's time for a reboot. In an interview with Bleszinski about his comic book series, Scrapper, we asked him if he'd be interested in returning to Gears through the comic medium. He responded by saying he'd straight up like to see a reboot akin to the recent God of War games. Bleszinski also reiterated that he still loves the franchise dearly and would love to consult on the series if they'd have him.

"I believe Gears needs a little bit of a reboot, like God of War had, and I've always said, Phil Spencer has my number, I'm happy to consult," said Bleszinski. "Gears will always be near and dear to my heart. Late afternoon if I have a mimosa in me, sometimes I'll go to YouTube and I'll look up key cut scenes from the Gears franchise, like Dom's death, or Dom having to put down his wife."

2018's God of War was able to totally reinvent the series without throwing out the story. It offered a new tone and setting for the series, allowing for a new entry point for players, but also allowed longtime fans the ability to see it as a continuation. God of War also completely changed the gameplay for the series. Whether or not Xbox will ever go that far with Gears of War is a mystery, but it sounds like Bleszinski has ideas for where to take it.