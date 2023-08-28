Gears of War 6 Report Reveals First Details on Xbox Game

A new report about the next Gears of War game -- tentatively dubbed Gears of War 6 or just Gears 6 -- has surfaced online revealing the first details about the unofficial and rumored game. And it sounds like the next installment in the long-running Xbox third-person shooter series will be the most ambitious game in the series yet, or at least the largest game in the series yet. As for the report itself, it comes the way of well-known Xbox insider Nick Backer, who briefly mentioned the rumored game during a recent episode of the Xbox Era podcast.

"I've heard a few things about Gears 6 a while back," said Baker. "Nothing too major. I just heard that it is A, it's a little further along than some may think... I also heard that it may be a full, almost open-world game. I know Gears 5 was a step towards that, and Gears 6 will take that to another level."

Some took this to mean Gears 6 will be a full-blown open world game, but Baker has clarified that is not what he meant. What he means is it will be more open than Gears 5, which was far more open than previous games in the series, which were very linear. However, it still won't be a proper open-world game.

Unfortunately, this is the extent of the report. There's no word of a release date or when the game could be revealed, but the latter, in particular, could be on the horizon if the game is truly further along in development than everyone thinks it is.

So far, this report has not drawn any type of comment from Xbox or the developer behind the series, The Coalition. We don't anticipate this changing for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, take everything here with a grain of salt.

