Gears of War 6 Leak Reveals Potential 2026 Release Date

It looks like Gears of War 6 will release via Xbox Series X|S and PC in 2026. It's been four years since the release of Gears of War 5 on Xbox One and PC. This length of time would suggest that its follow-up is on the horizon, but it looks like this may not be the case. Those waiting for the next game in the series that's been going since the Xbox 360 days will have to seemingly wait a bit longer because it doesn't look like the game will be a 2024 game nor a 2025 game, but a 2026 game.

The speculation comes as the result of the ArtStation page of Senior Concept Artist/Costume Illustrator David Masson San Gabriel which claims he's working on an "unannounced" game in development at The Coalition, the developer solely responsible for the Gears of War series. And according to David, the game is coming out sometime in 2026.

If you've been paying attention to the rumors out of The Coalition, it's that the studio was working on a new IP but this project was canned by Xbox a little bit ago. After this, the studio shifted focus to Gears of War 6. In other words, it wouldn't be very surprising if this project is still a ways off. However, it's also possible this is a different project entirely. It's also possible this outdated or inaccurate information. Lastly, it could be a placeholder. There are a variety of explanations at the moment, leaving Xbox fans with nothing but speculation.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties have commented on this leak. We don't expect this to change for a handful of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, be sure to take all of this with a grain of salt.

