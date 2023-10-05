Gears of War 6 Hyped Up by Series Creator

The creator of Gears of War is hyping up the unannounced Gears of War 6. Gears of War is one of the pillars of Xbox. PlayStation has things like Uncharted, The Last of Us, and God of War. Xbox has Halo, Gears of War, and Forza. Platforms are defined by their games and the Xbox 360's biggest exclusive game within its first year was Gears of War. The game was praised for its unique and satisfying gameplay along with its gory and graphic violence that saw players chainsawing through enemies and blowing them apart with grenades. It also had a very dark, but compelling story that is still being continued to this day through a new trilogy led by The Coalition.

Series creator Cliff Bleszinski left the series behind after Gears of War 3, eventually walking away from Epic Games as a whole to pursue new ventures in the gaming industry. The series has been led by The Coalition since Gears of War 4, but the franchise has been a bit quiet since 2019 when the last game was released. Fans are eager to play Gears of War 6 and it sounds like it may be special. Bleszinski took to Twitter (via PCGamesN) to note that he heard from a writer on the new games about the future of the franchise. While he didn't say what he specifically heard, he used a gif from Django Unchained of Leonardo DiCaprio's character saying "You had my curiosity, but now you have my attention." It sounds like whatever Bleszinski heard is exciting or interesting, especially since he hasn't had any involvement in the series for a decade now.

As of right now, we have no idea when Gears of War 6 will arrive. It's possible Xbox has held off on announcing anything as they've announced a number of major titles way too early, resulting in prolonged periods of silence with little to no updates. That then prompts concerns from fans over the development of said titles. Ideally, Gears of War 6 will release in the next year or two, though, since it has already been four years since the last game.