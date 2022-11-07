Gears of War Live-Action Movie, Adult Animated Series Coming to Netflix

November 7th marks the 16th anniversary of the original Gears of War, and Netflix celebrated the occasion with a major announcement: the streaming giant is currently working on multiple adaptations of the Xbox series. A live-action film is currently in development, which will be followed by an adult animated series. Netflix will be working closely with The Coalition on both of these projects, which is a good sign that they will be faithful to the source material. Unfortunately, no details have been revealed about a potential release window, or who will be cast in either of these projects!

"Gears of War was released 16 years ago today and to mark the occasion, Netflix has partnered with The Coalition to adapt the Gears of War video game saga into a live action feature film, followed by an adult animated series — with the potential for more stories to follow," Netflix wrote on Twitter.

Netflix has shown a lot of interest in video game adaptations over the last few years, including a BioShock live-action movie announced back in February, and a Mega Man movie teased in 2021. It remains to be seen whether these films will be able to live-up to their source material, but hopefully all of these projects will prove enjoyable for the fans that made these games successful in the first place!

Video game adaptations have historically been a mixed bag. There have been a lot of mediocre translations over the last three decades, from the infamous Super Mario Bros. live-action film of 1993, to Netflix's now-canceled Resident Evil series. However, the last few years have seen critical and commercial success stories like Sonic the Hedgehog and Pokemon: Detective Pikachu. It's impossible to say which category Gears of War will fall into, but there have been a number of failed attempts to bring the series to the big screen over the last 16 years. Hopefully this will be the one that ends up working out!

