The Mega Man Live-Action Movie Is Reportedly Coming to Netflix

A live-action adaptation of Capcom’s Mega Man video games was announced back in 2018, but news on the project has been mostly slim over the last few years. However, the project is still in the works and seems to be headed to Netflix. Production company Supermarche’s website states that founders Henry Joost and Rel Schulman, alongside in-house producer Orlee-Rose Strauss, are working on “an adaptation of Capcom’s MEGA MAN for Chernin Entertainment and Netflix, which they wrote and are directing.” Netflix has made no official announcement, as of this writing.

Mega Man has been a staple of the video game industry since his first appearance on the Nintendo Entertainment System back in 1987. Over the last 34 years, the character has appeared in countless sequels and spin-offs, and made guest appearances in games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. After Mario, Sonic, and Pikachu, Mega Man is easily one of the most recognizable mascots in all of gaming. Given that, it makes a lot of sense that he’ll be getting his own movie!

Big-budget video game adaptations are having a bit of a renaissance at the moment. While there have been a significant number of mediocre ones, movies like Pokemon: Detective Pikachu and Sonic the Hedgehog have proven that there’s a lot of commercial interest in projects that closely stick to the source material. That certainly bodes well for future films like Mario, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, and HBO’s The Last of Us series.

It remains to be seen whether the Mega Man live-action film can find a similar level of success, but Capcom’s blue bomber definitely deserves it. Supermarche and Capcom both have a history with Netflix, so it makes a lot of sense for the character’s movie to end up on the streaming service. Hopefully we’ll start to learn more about the Mega Man adaptation in the near future!

[H/T: Rockman Corner]