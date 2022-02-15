BioShock Movie in Development at Netflix

A new movie based on the classic video game BioShock is now in development at Netflix. The streaming giant formally announced this news today on social media where it revealed that it has partnered with Take-Two Interactive and 2K Games to finally bring the first-person shooter to the big screen in a new film adaptation. Although details on the project are still sparse, this marks the second time that a BioShock movie has now been in the works after the first adaptation was greenlit all the way back in 2009.

In its announcement on Twitter today, Netflix merely stated in a very straightforward manner that a BioShock movie is in the early stages of development. “Netflix, 2K and Take-Two Interactive are partnering to produce a film adaptation of the renowned video game franchise BioShock,” it said. The announcement also encouraged fans, “Would you kindly stay tuned?” which is a reference to a famous quote from the original game in the series. This quote and the accompanying image that was attached to the announcement tells us that the first BioShock game is what will surely be adapted into a movie with Netflix.

"We all make choices, but in the end our choices make us."



Netflix + BioShock. Would you kindly stay tuned? pic.twitter.com/Ke1oJQileX — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) February 15, 2022

As mentioned, this isn’t the first time since BioShock first released all the way back in 2007 that a movie has been in development at one time or another. Originally, Gore Verbinski, who is most well-known for directing the Pirates of the Caribbean film series, was attached to helm BioShock. However, as the years went on, the project ended up falling apart for a number of different reasons. Clearly, Netflix now feels like the time is right to revive this film in a new manner and finally bring the game to the silver screen.

For now, it remains to be seen when BioShock will actually end up coming to Netflix. Given how early this announcement seems to have come about, it sounds like we won’t see more of this movie in an official capacity for years. As 2022 continues onward, though, there’s a chance that we may start to learn more about the cast and director that will be attached to BioShock this time around.

What do you think about Netflix making a BioShock movie at this point in time? Do you have hope that this project will turn out well? Let me know your own reaction either down in the comments or on Twitter at @MooreMan12.