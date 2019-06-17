Gears of War Movie Isn’t Set in The Same Reality as The Games

The upcoming Gears of War movie will not be connected to the video game series in any meaningful way. Rather it will be set in an alternate reality, apart from the series’ canon, in order to allow for maximum creative freedom. The news comes way of Gears of War boss Rod Fergusson, who confirmed as much while talking to to IGN about the film. According to Fergusson, the movie will be a movie first, and a Gears of War movie second, which suggest it’s more concerned with appealing to a wider audience than to fans of shooter series.

“In order for the movie to be successful, it has to be a great movie first and a Gears movie second,” said Fergusson. “Basically the way that we sort of reconciled that was, we said, ‘oh the movie should be an alternate reality. It should not be dependent on the game story, nor should it influence the game story.’”

As mentioned above, Fergusson and the folk over at The Coalition want to ensure the movie has as much room to tell a creative and unique story in that universe, which is the stance they take for Gears of War comics and books as well.

“I’ve heard of other franchises who come with this really large story Bible and this really sort of, here are all the rules now go and deal with 700 pages of how you live in our world,” said Fergusson. “When we did it, we were two pages. I was like, ‘Here’s two pages of thou shall nots and recommendations.’ We want people to have the freedom to have new ideas and to take things differently.”

That said, in these two pages are some salient tidbits. For example, it’s written that the movie should be set on Sera and feature some of the series’ big faces.

At the moment of publishing, we don’t know much about the upcoming Gears of War movie. It was announced by Universal back in 2016, and since then, not much has been divulged on the project. Hopefully this will change soon though. In the meanwhile, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What do you want to see from the new Gears of War movie?