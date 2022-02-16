Genshin Impact Update Released, Patch Notes Revealed

Genshin Impact developer miHoYo (or as it is now known internationally as of this week, HoYoverse) has officially released the Version 2.5 update, “When the Sakura Bloom,” for the popular free-to-play video game. Version 2.5 includes the new playable five-star character Yae Miko, a new exploration event in Enkanomiya, and much more. As with every major update to the video game, the patch notes are quite lengthy, which is why we’ve gathered them together below as well.

In addition to the aforementioned new content, Version 2.5 also includes new story quests. Specifically, Raiden Shogun’s Story Quest called “Imperatrix Umbrosa Chapter: Act II – Transient Dreams” is now available. Players will need to have reached Adventure Rank 40 or above to unlock it and complete the previous Story Quest for Raiden Shogun. New character Yae Miko’s Story Quest called “Divina Vulpes Chapter: Act 1 – The Great Narukami Offering” is also available, though players will need to complete the previously noted Raiden Shogun Story Quests as well as be Adventure Rank 40 or above.

You can check out the full Genshin Impact Version 2.5 patch notes, straight from the developer, below:

Update Details

I. New Character

5-Star Character “Astute Amusement” Yae Miko (Electro)

◇ Vision: Electro

◇ Weapon: Catalyst

◇ Lady Guuji of the Grand Narukami Shrine also serves as the editor-in-chief of Yae Publishing House. Unexpected intelligence and cunning are hidden under her beautiful appearance.

◆ Yae Miko’s Elemental Skill “Yakan Evocation: Sesshou Sakura” allows her to move swiftly and leave behind a Sesshou Sakura. Sesshou Sakura will periodically strike nearby opponents with lightning, dealing Electro DMG. If there are other Sesshou Sakura nearby, their level will increase, boosting DMG dealt. There can be no more than 3 Sesshou Sakura on the field, and the initial highest level each one can reach is 3.

Her Elemental Burst “Great Secret Art: Tenko Kenshin” summons a lightning strike, dealing AoE Electro DMG. When she uses this skill, Yae Miko will unseal nearby Sesshou Sakura, destroying their outer forms and transforming them into Tenko Thunderbolts that descend from the skies, dealing AoE Electro DMG. Each Sesshou Sakura destroyed in this way will create one Tenko Thunderbolt.

◆ During the event wish, “Everbloom Violet,” the event-exclusive 5-star character “Astute Amusement” Yae Miko (Electro) will receive a huge drop-rate boost!

II. New Equipment

Kagura’s Verity (5-Star Catalyst)

◇ The bells used when performing the Kagura Dance, blessed by the Guuji herself. The scent of the Sacred Sakura tree lingers on it.

◆ Gains the Kagura Dance effect when using an Elemental Skill, causing the Elemental Skill DMG of the character wielding this weapon to increase for 16s. Max 3 stacks. This character will gain All Elemental DMG Bonus when they possess 3 stacks.

◆ During the event wish “Epitome Invocation,” the event-exclusive 5-star weapon Kagura’s Verity (Catalyst) will receive a huge drop-rate boost!

Oathsworn Eye (4-Star Catalyst)

◇ A national treasure of Byakuyakoku stored in the Dainichi Mikoshi. With the coming of the Serpent God, this item was used to notarize great oaths and wishes.

◆ After using an Elemental Skill, Energy Recharge is increased for 10s.

◆ During the “Three Realms Gateway Offering” event, explore the darkness-covered Enkanomiya and upgrade your Bokuso Box to a certain level to obtain rewards such as Oathsworn Eye (Catalyst) and its Refinement Materials.

III. New Events

“Three Realms Gateway Offering” event: Take part and obtain the event-exclusive weapon “Oathsworn Eye” (Catalyst)

During the event, explore the darkness-covered Enkanomiya, using Light Realm Sigils to upgrade your Bokuso Box. Upgrade your Bokuso Box to a certain level to obtain Oathsworn Eye (Catalyst) and its refinement materials, and rewards such as Crown of Insight. Complete the Event exploration quests to obtain Primogems, Weapon Ascension Materials, and more.

Event Duration

2022/02/17 10:00 until the end of Version 2.5

Eligibility

Reach Adventure Rank 30 or above

Complete the Archon Quest: “Chapter II: Act II – Stillness, the Sublimation of Shadow”

And complete the World Quest “Erebos’ Secret”

IV. New Main Story

1. New Story Quests

Raiden Shogun’s Story Quest “Imperatrix Umbrosa Chapter: Act II – Transient Dreams”

◆ Quest Start Time

Permanently available after the Version 2.5 update

◆ Quest Unlock Criteria

Reach Adventure Rank 40 or above

Complete the Archon Quest “Chapter II: Act III – Omnipresence Over Mortals”

And complete Raiden Shogun’s Story Quest “Imperatrix Umbrosa Chapter: Act I – Reflections of Mortality”

Yae Miko’s Story Quest “Divina Vulpes Chapter: Act I – The Great Narukami Offering”

◆ Quest Start Time

Permanently available after the Version 2.5 update

◆ Quest Unlock Criteria

Reach Adventure Rank 40 or above

Complete Raiden Shogun’s Story Quest “Imperatrix Umbrosa Chapter: Act II – Transient Dreams”

V. New Enemies

“Magatsu Mitake Narukami no Mikoto”

This is the form that the puppet that inherited the Raiden Shogun’s authority takes when she is opposing those who threaten Eternity.

She will continuously absorb Ominous Destiny, and when Ominous Destiny is filled up, she will enter the Baleful Shadowlord form. In this form, she will gain great DMG RES and deal more fatal attacks. Additionally, while she is in the Baleful Shadowlord form, active characters will lose Elemental Energy at intervals.

Located at Narukami Island

Shadowy Husk: Standard Bearer, Shadowy Husk: Line Breaker, and Shadowy Husk: Defender

An enigmatic warrior of darkness.

When their attacks hit a character defended by shields, they will obtain buffs at the cost of its HP.

VI. Other Additions

1. New Recipes:

○ Inazuma Shimura’s: Sangayaki and Udon Noodles

○ Yae Miko’s specialty: “Fukuuchi Udon”

2. New Namecards:

○ Celebration: Binge Vessel: Obtained from the “Of Drink A-Dreaming” event

○ “Yae Miko: Kitsune Dreaming”: Reward for reaching Friendship Lv. 10 with Yae Miko

○ “Travel Notes: Awakening”: Reward obtained via the BP system

3. New Achievements added to the “Wonders of the World” category.

4. New Furnishings:

Leisure Device: On the Pulse

Tubby created this furniture combination with great care out of an Activation Plate and two Target Ranges. Interact with the Activation Plate to start an archery game or to check game records. Once the game has started, the balloons that must be destroyed will appear within the two Target Ranges. Use this combination of mechanisms in close concert with other furnishings inside your abode to design various custom Bullseye Balloons maps similar to those featured in the Windblume Festival.

Sub-Space Cabochon: In Soaring Flight

A Sub-Space Boulder that has the ability to ascend and descend. Its core is made of Plaustrite unique to Liyue which, after some cutting and polishing, has been made into an elegant lifting platform. Just step right on and it will rise, allowing you easy access to any other floating platforms. A certain time after you step off it, it will begin to descend again.

5. New Living Being: Coral Butterfly, which can be caught during the “Three Realms Gateway Offering” event. (In subsequent Versions, they can be redeemed through the Teapot Traveling Salesman. Please pay attention to subsequent Version details.)

6. “Wanderer’s Advice” is newly added to the weekly redeemable items in the Realm Depot.

7. “Dynamic Range” and “Output Settings” newly added in Settings > Audio.

8. Newly added icon hints to the Artifacts filtering interface.

9. Adds the feature of adding Weapons at once to the Destruction System.

10. Adds some prompts for loading screens.

11. Spiral Abyss:

Floor 11 Ley Line Disorders changed to:

• All characters in the party gain a 60% Electro DMG Bonus.

• All party members gain 30% Healing Bonus.

Floor 12 Ley Line Disorders changed to:

• For this floor only, the ley line flow will be normal.

Updated the monster lineup on Floors 11 – 12 of the Spiral Abyss.

Starting from the first time that the Lunar Phase refreshes after updating to Version 2.5, the two Lunar Phases will be as follows：

Phase I:

Lightning Moon

When opponents take Electro-Charged DMG, their Electro RES decreases by 10% for 10s. Max 4 stacks. Each stack’s duration is independent. Each enemy can receive this effect once every 1.2s.

Phase II:

Godcall Moon

When the active character’s Normal Attacks, Charged Attacks, Plunging Attacks, Elemental Skills, and Elemental Bursts hit an opponent affected by Electro, a shockwave is created at that opponent’s position, dealing True DMG. A shockwave may be produced in this manner every 2s.

※ There will be no change to the reset times of the Spiral Abyss and Blessing of the Abyssal Moon. These remain the first and sixteenth days of each month, respectively. The above Spiral Abyss update will take effect from March 1 at 04:00 (Server Time).

Adjustments & Optimizations

● System

1. Optimizes weapon crafting order. Weapon crafting list will be sorted by weapon type.

2. Optimizes the UI style of the new Books archive unlock hint.

3. The top tab in the character Artifact page now supports scrolling by using a controller.

4. Optimizes the filtering and sorting function of Artifacts.

5. Optimizes the filter function of character Artifacts: a maximum of 2 affixes can now be selected.

6. Optimizes the UI display style of the Resin replenishment pop-up window: Upon reaching the maximum number of times Original Resin can be replenished, the exchange button will turn gray (the button will disappear for controller controls).

7. Optimizes the area of effects on some enemies after they are knocked down to provide a smoother gaming experience.

8. Optimizes the guidance of some quests to reduce the difficulty of adventuring: adjusted the Adventure Rank requirement of the World Quest “When the Trail Goes Cold”. After the adjustment, Travelers with an Adventure Rank of 22 or above can accept the quest.

If your Adventure Rank is below 22 before Version 2.5, the quest objective “Talk to Katheryne” will disappear from the Quest Menu after the Version 2.5 update. You can accept this quest again after reaching the corresponding Adventure Rank.

If your current quest objective is “Talk to Iris” or subsequent objectives, then your quest will not be affected after the version update.

● Audio

1. Adds option to adjust the dynamic range of audio in “Settings/Audio > Other Settings.”

2. Adds option to switch between stereo or surround sound in “Settings/Audio > Other Settings.” Relevant devices are required to experience stereo or surround sound effects.

3. Optimizes ambient sound and some sound effects.

4. Optimizes the frequency of voice line triggers for some characters.

5. Optimizes the Japanese and Korean voice-over for certain characters and quests.

6. Replaces Oz’s Chinese voice artist and replaces Oz’s related voice-over.

● Other

1. The appearances of the NPCs Jean, Amber, Rosaria, and Mona will be adjusted to the Alternate Outfits in Version 2.5 and in the quests of previous versions.

2. Removes cutscenes from previous events to reduce the size of the client.

3. Starting from Version 2.5, the bitrate for new cutscenes on mobile will be adjusted to 25,000 kbps to streamline client size.

4. Adjusts the height of the central stage disc in all levels on Floors 1 – 8 of the Spiral Abyss.

5. Adds borders when moving the cursor with a controller in the Serenitea Pot editing menu.

6. Optimizes the description text of the stored set in the Serenitea Pot.

7. Optimizes some animations of the characters Ningguang and Lisa in the Character > Weapon interface.

8. Adds dialogue to the Narukami Island region’s Grand Narukami Shrine NPC Inagi Hitomi: after the dialogue, Travelers who have completed the World Quest “Sacred Sakura Cleansing Ritual” can obtain the Furnishing “A Mask”.

9. After the Version 2.5 update, the red dot of some announcements will only appear on the “Announcements” button and no longer displayed on the Paimon Menu in the top-left corner of the interface.

Bug Fixes

● Quests

1. Fixes an issue with the Daily Commission “The Thundering Wilds” whereby the response area range required to disperse the Electro fog is too small.

2. Fixes an issue with the Archon Quest “Where the Heart Finds Rest” whereby the Traveler “Lumine” is abnormally displayed as the Traveler “Aether” in two frames during a cutscene.

● Enemies

1. Fixes an issue whereby the boss “Bathysmal Vishap Herd” would not be defeated after reaching 0 HP under certain circumstances.

2. Fixes an issue whereby when the character is near a wall around the boss Bathysmal Vishap Herd, ranged attacks will have a probability of abnormally targeting opponents below the ground.

3. Fixes an issue whereby the energy spikes skill of the opponents Primordial Bathysmal Vishap, Rimebiter Bathysmal Vishap, and Bolteater Bathysmal Vishap will trigger abormally when the character is at a higher elevation.

4. Fixes an issue whereby the DMG dealt by the opponent Geovishap’s water pillar skill was abnormal.

5. Fixes an issue whereby there is a probability that the Electro wall attack cast by the boss “Thunder Manifestation” would be displaced when encountering Geo constructs.

6. Fixes an issue under certain circumstances whereby the boss “Electro Hypostasis” does not recover HP as usual when out of combat.

7. Fixes an issue with the boss “Childe” whereby during the third phase, his cloak will abnormally flicker or have gray display effects under certain circumstances.

8. Fixes an issue whereby after logging in multiple times, the Corrosion effect inflicted on the characters by the boss “Golden Wolflord” would apply abnormally under certain circumstances.

9. Fixes an issue in Co-Op Mode whereby after defeating the boss “Signora,” there is a small probability that the Blazing Heat state would continue to accumulate.

10. Fixes an issue with the opponents “Rockfond Rifthound” and “Thundercraven Rifthound” whereby the collision effect during a portion of their attacks would be abnormal.

11. Fixes an issue in Domains whereby if the Electro orb attacks cast by the opponent “Electro Abyss Mage” do not hit any targets, they will abnormally deal DMG to the center of the Domain (such as the Ley Line Monolith situated in the center of the Domain).

● Characters

1. Fixes an issue whereby the shadow effect on the Raiden Shogun’s face would display abnormally while she is in the Musou Isshin state.

2. Fixes an issue whereby the shadowing on Ningguang’s back is displayed abnormally after changing into her outfit “Orchid’s Evening Gown.”

3. Fixes an issue with Keqing whereby when switching to the “Opulent Splendor” outfit, the edges of her pupils will display abnormally.

4. Fixes an issue with the swimming speed of Diona, Klee, Sayu, and Qiqi whereby they would not benefit normally from increased Movement SPD bonus effects.

5. Fixes an issue with Arataki Itto under specific circumstances whereby after casting his Elemental Burst, the effect duration of DMG changing to Geo DMG would be abnormal.

6. Fixes an issue with Bennett whereby if he is interrupted during his Charged Attack, his facial expressions would abnormally remain.

7. Fixes an issue whereby clipping would occur with the models of Diluc when he is sprinting and Raiden Shogun when she is sitting.

8. Fixes an issue with Gorou whereby when holding the attack button to enter aiming mode, the camera position would be abnormal.

9. Fixes an issue with Eula whereby after casting her Elemental Burst, “Dance of the Shimmering Wave,” there is a probability that the Lightfall Sword’s accumulation of energy stacks is abnormal when the frame rate is low.

10. Fixes an issue whereby some text of Tartaglia’s Profile > Voice-Over > “Opening Treasure Chest: I” voice line were missing.

● System

1. Fixes an issue whereby characters’ colors may display incorrectly when changing characters multiple times after activating Elemental Sight.

2. Fixes an issue whereby the Craft and Convert tabs in the Crafting page no longer displayed the current number of Mora during that given game session after switching to the “Mystic Offering” tab.

3. Fixes an issue whereby the number of stored furnishings in the “Set > Obtain Required Furnishings” page in the Serenitea Pot might be displayed abnormally.

4. Fixes an issue with the “Artifact > Enhance” page whereby there is a small probability that the enhancement effect preview will appear abnormally when no material is put in.

5. Fixes an issue whereby when using a controller to view in-game mail, there is a probability that mail attachments would not display correctly.

6. Fixes an issue whereby the limited-time symbol in the top-left corner of the limited-time gadgets was not displayed normally in the Inventory.

7. Fixes an issue whereby when viewing friends’ Character Details, pressing the ESC button at the same time may cause display issues.

8. Fixes an issue under certain circumstances whereby the forging queue would be displayed abnormally on the Forge screen.

● Audio

1. Fixes an issue that caused some characters’ and enemies’ voice lines to be missing or not triggering correctly.

2. Fixes an issue with voice-over lines for some characters and some quests in Japanese, Korean, and English.

● Other

1. Fixes the source description error of the Character Level-Up Material “Dragonheir’s False Fin.”

2. Fixes an issue with abnormal shadows for some characters inside Inazuma City’s Uyuu Restaurant.

3. Fixes an issue whereby some objects would float abnormally in the Enkanomiya region.

4. Fixes an issue whereby the camera may point abnormally after some characters talk to NPCs while simultaneously casting their Elemental Bursts.

5. Fixes an issue under certain circumstances whereby some characters would abnormally float when abnormally entering a scenario model.

6. Fixes an issue whereby when playing the game on PC on the lowest graphics setting, in some scenes of the Sea Gazer’s Abode Domain, when the characters Shenhe, Thoma, Ganyu, and Razor cast their respective Elemental Skills or Elemental Bursts, there is a small chance that their special effects will be displayed abnormally.

7. Fixes an issue whereby when playing the game on iOS, Android, or on PC on the lowest graphics setting, in some scenes of the Spiral Abyss, when the characters Shenhe, Thoma, Ganyu, and Razor cast their respective Elemental Skills or Elemental Bursts, there is a small chance that their special effects will be displayed abnormally.

8. Fixes textual errors in Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, English, Indonesian, German, Thai, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian, Korean, Vietnamese, and Japanese and optimizes some text. (Note: Related in-game functions have not changed. Travelers can view the changes in different languages by going to the Paimon Menu > Settings > Language and changing the Game Language.)

9. To improve account security, some Travelers who have not logged in for a long time and are using iOS devices will need to re-verify their devices.

Text-related fixes and optimizations in English include:

◆ Optimized Raiden Shogun, Kokomi, and Klee’s descriptions.

◆ Optimized the name of “powdered glaze” to Glazed Sand Crystal” as a specific in-game term.

◆ Optimized instances of a character’s name from “Kayabuki Kazuyoshi” to “Kayabuki Ikkei.”

◆ Optimized and standardized various NPC names.

Genshin Impact Version 2.5, “When the Sakura Bloom,“ is now available and brought with it new playable five-star character Yae Miko, a new exploration event in Enkanomiya, and more. Genshin Impact more broadly is currently available, free to play, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and mobile devices. The video game is also set to eventually release for the Nintendo Switch, though no definitive date has been announced for that as of yet. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular free-to-play title right here.

Have you been playing Genshin Impact's latest version? Did you already try to pull for Yae Miko yourself?