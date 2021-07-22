Horizon Zero Dawn's Aloy Is Coming to Genshin Impact

✖

Genshin Impact developer miHoYo may have just released its largest expansion to date with the Version 2.0, "The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia," update earlier this week, but it would seem that the team is not content to rest on its laurels. It was announced this morning that Aloy from Guerrilla Games' Horizon Zero Dawn will enter the world of Teyvat as a special free guest character during the next update, Version 2.1.

"An Outcast, Seeker, and proven huntress from the Nora Tribe who saves life on Earth in Horizon Zero Dawn, Aloy will not hesitate to fight for a cause during her adventures in the world of Teyvat," today's press release reads in part. "In addition to her extraordinary archery abilities, she also acquired a Cryo Vision in this world and can wield unique elemental power in combat and exploration."

You can check out what Aloy looks like in the popular free-to-play video game below:

Aloy is coming to the world of Teyvat! 🏹 Guerrilla and miHoYo are proud to announce that everyone’s favorite machine hunter will join the Genshin Impact roster for a limited time. More info soon! https://t.co/fQCbk37VTk pic.twitter.com/w8Yt2TbwCr — PlayStation (@PlayStation) July 22, 2021

"Savior From Another World" Aloy will be available free to Genshin Impact players beginning during Version 2.1 with exclusive early access to players on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Anyone Adventure Rank 20 or above can receive the character via in-game mail during that time on the consoles. In Version 2.2, all players will be able to grab Aloy via in-game mail. Additionally, a free four-star Bow with a special buff for Aloy will be exclusive to PlayStation consoles during Version 2.1 before being made available to all others during Version 2.2.

As noted above, Horizon Zero Dawn's Aloy is set to join the playable roster of Genshin Impact starting with the Version 2.1 update, though the update itself does not yet have a definitive release date. Genshin Impact's Version 2.0, "The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia," released earlier this week and brought with it new characters, quests, and more to the popular video game. Genshin Impact itself is currently available, free to play, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and mobile devices. The video game is also set to eventually release for the Nintendo Switch. The Cryo-attuned adventurer Kamisato Ayaka is available as the latest character added to the video game in the most recent banner. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular free-to-play title right here.

Have you been playing Genshin Impact's latest version? Are you looking forward to Aloy joining the popular video game? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!