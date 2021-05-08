Genshin Impact Leak Confirms Long-Awaited Feature

✖

A pair of new Genshin Impact leaks have more or less confirmed a long-awaited feature is coming to the free-to-play game, and seemingly coming soon. The biggest allure of Genshin Impact is its various playable characters. For some inexplicable reason, these characters aren't customizable with costumes/skins, but it looks like that's finally changing.

Over on Twitter, Genshin Impact leaker Project Celestia and source Genshin Report relay word of two different costume sets in the files for Jean and Barbara. We know developer miHoYo was looking into the feature based on previous leaks and surveys sent to players, but this is the first time we've seen anything of this new customization addition.

Right now, there are two different Jean costumes making the rounds via various leakers. Rather than two distinct costumes, the two outfits are seemingly variants of the same outfit, suggesting costumes may differ by region, something the developer has done with other games in the past. Meanwhile, there's only one Barbara costume making the rounds, and it's called Summertime Sparkle.

Below, you can check out the costumes for both characters:

Jean's costume currently has two variants floating around: one with her armpits on display (left) and one without (right). It's currently unknown which one will be in Genshin Impact. Availability could differ based on your region#原神 #原神アプデ情報 #Genshin_Impact #genshin pic.twitter.com/5hffdynqji — Genshin Report (@GenshinReport) May 8, 2021

At the moment of publishing, developer miHoYo has not commented on this new set of leaks and we don't expect this to change, but if it does, we will update the story accordingly.

Genshin Impact is available, for free, via the PS4, PS5, PC, and mobile devices. At the moment of publishing, the game is Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite bound, but there's no word exactly when the action RPG will hit the pair of consoles.

