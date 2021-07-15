New Genshin Impact Trailer Offers Details on Kamisato Ayaka

✖

Ahead of the new Version 2.0 update, "The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia," next week, Genshin Impact developer miHoYo has shared a new character teaser trailer for the upcoming Cryo-attuned playable character Kamisato Ayaka. She is expected to feature in the first character banner for the new update when it releases on July 21st, and the character teaser serves as an introduction of sorts to her personality rather than her abilities and the like.

"Ayaka, known by all as the Princess, takes care of the clan's internal and external affairs," miHoYo's description of the new character reads in part. "She is a figure greatly admired by the people for her beauty, dignified demeanor, and noble character."

You can check out the new character teaser trailer for yourself below:

Character Teaser - " #KamisatoAyaka: The Homeward Heron" | Genshin Impact A girl whose true desire remains hidden within her heart. But this time, I'm in your company, Traveler. My wish may soon come true.https://t.co/rPkChIkt79#GenshinImpact — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) July 15, 2021

In terms of other details about Kamisato Ayaka, she is a Sword user and her English voice actor is Erica Mendez while her Japanese voice actor is HAYAMI Saori. She is considered a sustained damage dealer, and her main ability summons ice to deal area-of-effect Cryo damage while launching nearby enemies up. She can also do an alternate sprint where she uses Stamina to become cloaked in frozen fog before reappearing. When she does reappear, she applies Cryo to nearby enemies and her basic attacks are infused with Cryo for a time after. Her big ability summons a snowstorm that continuously moves forward, dealing Cryo damage to enemies it touches. Once the ability concludes, it also deals area-of-effect Cryo damage.

As noted above, Genshin Impact's Version 2.0, "The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia," is set to release on July 21st and bring new characters, quests, and more to the popular video game. Genshin Impact itself is currently available, free to play, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and mobile devices. The video game is also set to eventually release for the Nintendo Switch. The Version 1.6 update, "Midsummer Island Adventure," is currently the latest update and added new quests, systems, and characters. The Anemo-attuned samurai Kaedehara Kazuha is available as the latest character added to the video game in the most recent banner. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular free-to-play title right here.

Have you been playing Genshin Impact's latest version? Are you looking forward to the upcoming Version 2.0 update?