Genshin Impact Shares Dragonspine Behind-the-Scenes Video

Genshin Impact developer miHoYo today released a new behind-the-scenes video all about the making of the first major map addition to the popular free-to-play video game, Version 1.2's Dragonspine. The video covers everything from how the environment was built to how light sources changed in the new snowy climate and more. It makes for a fascinating look at what went into creating the whole experience and atmosphere of Dragonspine.

If you're somehow not familiar, Dragonspine is an extremely cold area added in Version 1.2 that introduced a new warmth mechanic as well as several different quests involving the mountain at its center and the mysteries surrounding it. There are tons of nooks and crannies to explore, and it's really just a microcosm of what makes the rest of Genshin Impact's Teyvat work: a beautifully rendered environment full of wonder, awe, and treasures to discover.

"Snow-Covered Path" — Behind the Scenes of Dragonspine | Genshin Impact After all this time, Dragonspine has finally revealed its true colors.https://t.co/dKQlu2PNsq#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/hXMZDGHMq5 — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) January 20, 2021

The behind-the-scenes video, which you can check out above, doesn't so much delve into the technical specifics as it expresses how the various developers played with the thematic elements of Dragonspine. For example, it notes that the snow in the area isn't exactly based on snow so much as it is based on clouds, giving the whole landscape a watercolor-like sheen.

Genshin Impact is currently available, free to play, for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, and mobile devices. The Version 1.2 update "The Chalk Prince and the Dragon" recently released and added an entirely new area, characters, events, and more.

